Rep. Matt Gaetz: There are Five Known Assassination Teams in America Out to Kill President Trump, Three of Them Foreign in Nature (AUDIO)

President Trump’s life may be in greater danger than anyone, including himself, realizes according to a Florida congressman.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on Trump’s life on Sunday, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

As Breitbart reported, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Breitbart News Daily on Thursday and dropped a bombshell: he had met with a senior official in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who revealed there are at least five known assassination teams in the United States out to kill Trump. Three of these are foreign in nature: Iran, Ukraine, and Pakistan.

As TGP readers know, the Trump campaign was made aware of an Iranian assassination plot against the 45th President before his fateful rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I am starting to get the impression that we do not have enough force protection of supporting President Trump that we ought to have, given the threat environment,” he told host Mike Slater, “Three of these (five) teams are foreign-inspired, from my understanding: Iranians, Ukraine, Pakistan. And you know, the work is obviously challenging to protect — protective detail, like a presidential campaign that is vigorous and out campaigning.”

“And, with that type of activity, I don’t think we should be allowing people to set up for an extended period of time and wait to take their shot outside of his golf properties or his other properties,” he added.

Surprised at this revelation, Slater followed up to make sure he was hearing this correctly and Gaetz maintained that they are “aware of at least five teams in-country that are geared toward killing Trump” with three of them foreign.

LISTEN:

Slater also inquired how it is possible to have assassination teams out in the open, Gaetz responded that there is “insufficient scrutiny to stop them from doing so.”

Gaetz added that Congress is investigating to determine whether the Secret Service has the necessary protective detail, including the proper sniper teams and tactical teams.

“And we’ve seen a few times where resources have been pulled off of the Trump detail for the Jill Biden detail or for the John Bolton detail. And we’re going to question whether or not that was sound, given what we knew about the efforts to kill Trump,” he stated.