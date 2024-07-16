Trump Campaign Made Aware of Iranian Assassination Plot Against Trump Before Saturday’s PA Rally

CNN is now reporting that the Trump Camp was made aware of an Iranian assassination plot against Trump before Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to the report, Secret Service ramped up security after receiving intel about the assassination plot.

Saturday’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks had no connection to the Iranian assassination plot, according to CNN.

“Secret Service learned of the increased threat from this threat stream,” the official told CNN. “NSC directly contacted USSS at a senior level to be absolutely sure they continued to track the latest reporting. USSS shared this information with the detail lead, and the Trump campaign was made aware of an evolving threat. In response to the increased threat, Secret Service surged resources and assets for the protection of former President Trump. All of this was in advance of Saturday.”

The Trump campaign refused to comment on the threat.

“We do not comment on President Trump’s security detail. All questions should be directed to The United States Secret Service,” the Trump camp told CNN.

CNN reported:

US authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service increasing security around the former president in recent weeks, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN. There’s no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who attempted to kill the former president on Saturday, was connected to the plot, the sources said. The existence of the intelligence threat from a hostile foreign intelligence agency — and the enhanced security for Trump — raises new questions about the security lapses at the Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and how a 20-year-old man managed to access a nearby rooftop to fire shots that injured the former president.

If the intel report is true, the Secret Service did not ramp up its security at Saturday’s rally.

According to NBC News, the Secret Service identified the rooftop next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania event as a security vulnerability days before the rally.

The agents failed to secure the building so a man with a rifle was able to climb up to the roof, position his scope, and fire several shots at President Trump.

In a video posted to X the would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

An officer was right next to the building as bystanders alerted him to the potential threat.

WATCH:

Wild video shows the shooter crawling into position while folks point him out to law enforcement at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/pYRvkSWZSb — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 15, 2024

One Trump rallygoer told CBS News, “I was just standing there like everyone else, just waiting for Trump. And as Trump started, I noticed two officers looking for something or somebody.”

The witness added, “So I was looking around myself and seen a guy on top of one of the buildings go in between one building to the next and went and told the officer he was up there.”

Another witness who spoke to BBC News said the gunman was ‘bear crawling’ up the roof of the unsecured building. The witness said he was pointing at the gunman for two to three minutes and trying to alert police to the potential threat.