REPORT: Trump’s Private JET To Be Shot Down in Terrorist Attack?! | Elijah Schaffer

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1:  REPORT: Informants Claim Trump’s Plane Targeted for Assassination — Nine Surface-to-Air Missiles Smuggled into U.S. 

ARTICLE 2: FANI’S FOLLIES: Update – Manhunt Ends! – Lover Boy Nathan Wade Is Served by US Marshals After Evading Authorities for a Week

 ARTICLE 3: China Rushes to Cover Up Humiliating Naval Loss, But Satellite Images Show They Weren’t Quick Enough

ARTICLE 4:  WATCH: Haiti Leader Suffers Embarrassing Mishap After Demanding Reparations and “Respect” During Speech at The United Nations

ARTICLE 5: Kid Absolutely Bodies Kamala Harris on CNN (VIDEO) 

