REPORT: Informants Claim Trump’s Plane Targeted for Assassination — Nine Surface-to-Air Missiles Smuggled into U.S.

Recent X posts have indicated that “9 surface to air missiles have entered the U.S. through a New Mexico border point of entry.”

Two independent sources have provided corroborating reporting to our team stating 9 surface to air missiles have entered the U.S. through a New Mexico border point of entry. The intended recipients of these weapons are 3 teams operating within the U.S. whose intent is to target… https://t.co/78D0ZMBjKG — Shoe (@samosaur) September 26, 2024

URGENT: Acc to an informant in New Mexico – Trump’s plane is the next target for assassination. Nine heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles have been smuggled into the US for this purpose. And there are three kill teams already inside the country. Trump has been informed, so have… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 26, 2024

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Dr. Pete Chambers, a former Army Lt. Col. and Green Beret, who first went public with the story and has devoted years of his life to protecting the southern border. On the evening of September 22, he received a report from a confidential informant.

The next morning, Chambers said a second informant corroborated this report with a colleague close to Chambers by the name of Bazzel Baz.

As the founder of the Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC), the former a former CIA Intelligence Special Operations Group Paramilitary Case Officer primarily fights against child sex trafficking at the southern border.

According to Chambers, one informant was outside of the United States while the other was within. The informants had received information that nine surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) had crossed into the United States via a point of entry (POE).

Both Chambers and Baz were told specifically that these were Misagh-3 missiles of Persian origin. However, Chambers said, “despite their origin, he said it is not necessarily indicative of Iranian involvement until proven otherwise.”

In fact, one informant asserted, “it’s not them” even though Iran often threatens revenge for the 2020 killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani that was ordered by then-president Donald Trump.

Regardless of the potential for Iranian involvement, Chambers said, “there is credible evidence that there are three three-man teams of non-Persian origin inside the United States.” He also disclosed that “a second tranche of information identified former president [Donald] Trump’s airplane as the target.”

“The shoulder fired missile system is typically used for a low and slow target, like a plane or helicopter taking off or landing,” the former Green Beret explained, adding that he cannot understand how nine of the missile systems could make it across the border at a POE.

“I understand what can make it through a POE and what cannot,” Chambers noted. “Yes, things can slip through, but this is not one of those things.”

Chambers argued, “the only way you can get this through is by paying somebody off at a POE.” Although he is “not pointing fingers at Border Patrol or anybody,” he said, “it either happened this way or there was some kind of diversion.”

He suspects the involvement of the Sinaloa cartel which controls much of what comes across the border and “someone on our side.”

Interestingly, Chambers said, “some legislators and the intelligence community knew about it.” As a result, he said, former president Trump has been briefed extensively on an Iranian threat.

Since this might not be the case, he recognized two options: “Trump is either being really smart and be playing along, knowing that it’s not Iran but trying to draw the bad guys out, or he could be being misled.”

All this is information, and more, was immediately disseminated to the appropriate authorities. More than anything, the Army veteran wants to “avert war” and “know the former president and United States is safe.”

For this reason, Chambers said he will stay in close contact with Secret Service and other government entities to share any new developments.