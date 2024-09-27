FANI’S FOLLIES: Update – Manhunt Ends! – Lover Boy Nathan Wade Is Served by US Marshals After Evading Authorities for a Week

The manhunt underway by US Marshals for Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County investigator and DA Fani Willis’s lover, ended Thursday night.

Jesse Watters broke the news Thursday evening on FOX News Channel that Wade was evading authorities.

Jesse Watters: Lover boy, Nathan Wade is missing. The House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating Georgia DA Fannie Willis, needs Wade to testify at a hearing tomorrow on their love affair. But no one can find the guy. They’re trying to serve him, but he’s flown the coop, and now the US marshals are in a manhunt to track him down. Have they checked the conduct?

BREAKING: A Major Manhunt is underway by US marshals for Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade, as he has mysteriously disappeared. pic.twitter.com/TG7T9TDePD — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 26, 2024

“The committee issued the subpoena on Friday, attempted to serve the subpoena to Nathan Wade’s lawyer, who declined, and subsequently the committee tried to serve the subpoena via email through Nathan Wade himself, never heard back. As a result, the committee had to use the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, who have also not been able to find Nathan Wade,” Russell Dye, a spokesman for the committee, told Newsweek on Wednesday evening.

Nathan Wade, previously a special prosecutor in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, evaded authorities for a week.

Wade was the subject of a search by U.S. Marshals after his failure to appear for a subpoena issued by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating the handling of the case by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

According to the New York Post, Wade was served on Thursday night after news broke of the ongoing manhunt for Fani’s love interest.

The former Donald Trump prosecutor was served a congressional subpoena Thursday after evading service of the summons for nearly a week.

The House Judiciary Committee issued the subpoena against Wade a week ago, last Friday. Congress served Wade to attend his closed-door testimony in the ongoing congressional investigation into Fani Willis and her lawfare suit against President Trump and several of his associates in Fulton County Georgia.

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz accused Willis of committing “the worst crimes I’ve seen prosecutors commit” after her lover was released from the case against the president.