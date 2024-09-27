WATCH: Haiti Leader Suffers Embarrassing Mishap After Demanding Reparations and “Respect” During Speech at The United Nations

The head of Haiti’s presidential transition became an unexpected ‘star’ at Thursday’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City when he suffered a humiliating mishap during his race-baiting speech.

As the Miami Herald reported, Edgard Leblanc Fils, the head of Haiti’s presidential transition, blamed past prejudices for Haiti’s grave predicament and demanded global reparations as payment.

Fils is a former Haitian senator who was appointed to lead Council in the midst of Haiti’s ongoing chaos following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

“Haiti is today the greatest victim of a historical injustice, which has not only delayed our development but saddled our people with a burden,” Fils told the U.N. General Assembly.

“We demand recognition of the moral and historic debt and implementation of justice,” he added.

Fils speech then took a humorous turn. After hailing Haiti for supposedly inspiring other nations to throw off their “yolk of unbearable colonialism,” Fils demanded justice and respect for his nation before pausing to drink some water.

But instead of using the pitcher next to him to pour water into a cup, Fils instead decided to take big swig straight from the pitcher itself. As a result, he ended up spilling water all over himself in front of the entire world.

The Miami Herald notes Fils also trashed President Trump and J.D. Vance during his speech for raising sharing reports from Springfield. Ohio residents regarding Haitian migrants eating wildlife and pets.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.”

Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.

Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

“The active participation of Haitian immigrants at various levels of life in the United States is tangible and significant,” Fils stated.

“In this regard, the passions that naturally arise during an election campaign should never serve as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country forged by immigrants from all countries, and which has become a model of democracy for the world.”