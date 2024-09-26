Kid Absolutely Bodies Kamala Harris on CNN (VIDEO)

Fake News CNN interviewed 10-year-olds about the 2024 election and one child did not hold back when asked about Kamala Harris.

CNN spoke to 80 elementary school students in Arizona, Texas and New Jersey.

Excerpt from CNN:

The findings are the result of more than 40 hours of interviews commissioned by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” to talk politics with 80 elementary schoolers in Arizona, a 2024 battleground state; New Jersey, a blue state; and Texas, a red state. With their parents’ OK, researchers got the kids’ unfiltered thoughts about the presidential candidates and the election. For this project, Asheley Landrum, an associate professor, child development expert and media psychologist at Arizona State University, worked with Stanford University political science professor Shanto Iyengar, who has already studied polarization in American teens. Landrum asked the elementary schoolers a series of questions, using photographs and visual prompts, to understand how the children feel about the political system. The questions about the presidential candidates included prompts asking which one would keep them safer, which is more honest and which is more likely to do bad things. The interviews were first conducted in the spring, when President Joe Biden was running for reelection and the kids were in fourth grade. Most of the same children took part in follow-up interviews in the fall in New Jersey and Texas, after Vice President Kamala Harris had stepped in to be the Democratic nominee and the kids had started fifth grade.

“What’s the first word that pops into your head when you hear the name Kamala Harris?” CNN asked a 10-year-old boy.

“Liar!” the child said without hesitating.

