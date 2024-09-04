Fani Willis Shows Up During Daughter’s Arrest *With Lover Nathan Wade* After Testifying Their Relationship Was Over (VIDEO)

by
Fani Willis and Nathan Wade show up as police arrest Kinaya Willis

So Fani Willis is still with Nathan Wade?

The daughter of embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was arrested in Georgia for driving with a suspended license.

According to The Daily Mail, 25-year-old Kinaya Willis was pulled over for driving while using a cell phone on August 24 in Tyrone, Georgia when officers realized she had a suspended license.

Kinaya Willis told the police officer that she was using her cell phone “due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy.”

Police bodycam footage showed Fani Willis *and her lover Nathan Wade* walking up to the scene as officers arrested her daughter.

WATCH:

So they’re still together? Because Fani Willis testified under oath that her relationship with Nathan Wade had ended.

Fani Willis had an illicit affair with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

In February 2024 Fani Willis testified under oath that her relationship with her then-top prosecutor Nathan Wade had ended months ago.

WATCH:

In March Georgia Judge Scott McAfee ruled that crooked and dishonest Fani Willis will be allowed to remain on the Trump case.

Judge McAfee however did force Fani’s lover Nathan Wade to be removed from the case. Wade and Willis committed the same crime of perjury during their testimony. The conflicted Judge did not have the guts to follow the law and do the right thing and disqualify both of the lovebirds.

In March Judge McAfee quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.

This is the latest blow to Fani Willis after a Georgia Appeals Court pushed her RICO lawfare case against Trump past the election.

