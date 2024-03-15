BREAKING: Georgia Judge McAfee Rules Fani Willis Can Continue Her Racketeering Case Against President Trump Despite Lying in Court About Her Affair – Must Sever Ties with Her Lover on the Case

BREAKING: Judge Scott McAfee will allow crooked Fani Willis to remain on the Trump case!

But Judge McAfee says orders her to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the traffic attorney, from the case. This is despite the fact that Willis and Wade both lied under oath about their affair.

There is no justice in America today.

We could all see this coming.

We called this two days ago.

There’s more… McAfee wants lover boy Nathan Wade removed from the case.

Judge Rules Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Must Recuse Herself or Sever Ties with Special Prosecutor for Election Interference Case Against Donald Trump to Proceed

