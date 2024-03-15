BREAKING: Georgia Judge McAfee Rules Fani Willis Can Continue Her Racketeering Case Against President Trump Despite Lying in Court About Her Affair – Must Sever Ties with Her Lover on the Case

Judge Scott McAfee

BREAKING: Judge Scott McAfee will allow crooked Fani Willis to remain on the Trump case!

But Judge McAfee says orders her to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the traffic attorney, from the case. This is despite the fact that Willis and Wade both lied under oath about their affair.

There is no justice in America today.

We could all see this coming.

We called this two days ago.

There’s more… McAfee wants lover boy Nathan Wade removed from the case.

Judge Rules Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Must Recuse Herself or Sever Ties with Special Prosecutor for Election Interference Case Against Donald Trump to Proceed

KHOU reported:

The Fulton County judge weighing whether to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia’s 2020 election interference case has issued a ruling, offering Willis two pathways forward.

In the ruling, Judge Scott MaCafee said “there has not been a showing that the Defendants’ due process rights have been violated or that the issues involved prejudiced the Defendants in any way.”

He, therefore, offered Willis two choices: that she choose to step aside, along with the entire District Attorneys office and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council for reassignment, or Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade can withdraw, “allowing the D.A., the Defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence.”

Ultimately, Willis will be allowed to stay on the case, for now.

