BREAKING: Fani Willis’ Lover Nathan Wade Resigns From Trump RICO Case After Judge’s Ruling

Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade withdrew from the Trump lawfare RICO case after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday ruled District Attorney Fani Wills can continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

Later Friday afternoon Nathan Wade resigned from the RICO case.

“Although the court found that ‘the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,’ I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Nathan Wade wrote in a letter obtained by WSB-TV.

Fani Willis accepted Nathan Wade’s resignation letter and praised him for his bravery.

“I will always remember — and will remind everyone — they you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engages in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.”

“You are an outstanding advocate,” Willis wrote, according to the letter obtained by WSB-TV.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

In January, Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman in a court filing blew the lid off of Fani Willis’ improper relationship with Nathan Wade.

The filing claimed Nathan Wade paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade and Fani Willis were forced to testify and they both lied under oath about when their relationship began.

Wade lied to the court in a civil proceeding about his divorce, provided false statements in a brief submitted and signed by Fani Willis AND lied on the witness stand.

On Wednesday Judge McAfee quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.