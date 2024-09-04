BREAKING: Fani Willis’ Daughter Arrested in Georgia For Driving with Suspended License

Fani Willis’ daughter now has her own mugshot!

The daughter of embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was arrested in Georgia for driving with a suspended license.

According to The Daily Mail, 25-year-old Kinaya Willis was pulled over for driving while using a cell phone on August 24 in Tyrone, Georgia when officers realized she had a suspended license.

Kinaya Willis told the police officer that she was using her cell phone “due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy.”

Fani Willis showed up to the scene as officers arrested her daughter.

The Daily Mail reported:

The daughter of Donald Trump nemesis Fani Willis poses glumly for her jail mugshot after being locked up for allegedly driving with a suspended license. Kinaya Willis, 25 – whose mom is spearheading a criminal election interference case against former the former president – was arrested in Tyrone, Georgia on August 24. An incident report obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com reveals Kinaya – who is pregnant – was pulled over because cops spotted her using a cellphone while driving her 2010 Nissan Altima. She ‘stated that the reason for her using her cell phone while operating the vehicle was due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy,’ the report states. The Texas Southern University student told an officer from the Tyrone Police Department she was ‘unaware’ her license was revoked on May 13 for the same offense, driving while suspended. Kinaya was then searched, handcuffed at the side of the highway, and taken to the Fayette County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

This is the latest blow to Fani Willis after a Georgia Appeals Court pushed her RICO lawfare case against Trump past the election.

President Trump’s hearing to disqualify Fani Willis is set for December 5, 2024, pushing the lawfare RICO case past the 2024 election.

The hearing was previously tentatively set for October 4.

With the December hearing date, the RICO case has officially been pushed until after the 2024 election.