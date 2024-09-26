BREAKING: NY Mayor Eric Adams Indicted: Here’s Everything You Need to Know & More | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Eric Adams Indictment Unsealed – Here are the Charges

ARTICLE 2: NATO Prepares Mass Evacuation and Rescue Plans as Senior General Warns of World War 3 with Russia

ARTICLE 3: BREAKING: New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted by Grand Jury in Federal Corruption Probe

Vanman Co. is the go-to source for all-natural, non-toxic and chemical free products — from creams to deodorant, soap and mouthwash, Vanman Co. is one of the only companies to deliver on quality without cutting corners when it comes to your health and well-being. Go to https://www.vanman.shop/offensive and use promocode OFFENSIVE for 10% OFF!

ARTICLE 4: MSNBC Does Election Focus Group With Michigan Union Workers – Things Don’t Go as Planned (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: EXCLUSIVE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEOS! Fed Up Patriot Stops Illegal Alien Crowd From Jumping Border Wall

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.