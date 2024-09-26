Eric Adams Indictment Unsealed – Here are the Charges

Eric Adams has been indicted on charges including wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy out of the Southern District of New York, becoming the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal prosecution.

Charges include conspiracy theory, wire fraud, bribery and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. Read the indictment.

According to federal prosecutors Adams accepted $10 million in illegal “straw” campaign contributions and bribes from foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan going back nearly a decade.

“For nearly a decade, Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him,” the indictment reads.

“As Adams’s prominence and power grew, his foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when, in 2021, it became clear that Adams would become New York City’s mayor,” the filing said, according to The New York Post.

“Adams agreed, providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received.”

Federal agents stormed Gracie Mansion—the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams—early Thursday morning, executing a search warrant connected to his public corruption indictment.

New statement from @NYCMayor’s attorney: “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again).” https://t.co/v1QKkvOMqI pic.twitter.com/BdkFhXaWF7 — David Brand (@DavidFBrand) September 26, 2024

Eric Adams spoke to the press on Thursday after prosecutors unsealed the indictment.

Adams said he looks forward to defending himself against the indictment.

Mayor Eric Adams says he looks forward to defending himself against indictment. pic.twitter.com/cTx0SLmHBQ — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2024

