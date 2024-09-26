BREAKING: New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted by Grand Jury in Federal Corruption Probe

New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has just been indicted by a grand jury as part of an ongoing federal corruption probe.

The indictment marks the first time in the city’s history that a sitting mayor has faced such charges while in office.

The details of the indictment remain sealed, and it is currently unclear what specific charge or charges Mayor Adams will be facing.

This is huge.

There are already rumors swirling about the possible arrest of Adams.

The New York Post reports:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted by grand jury in historic federal probe: sources Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to a federal probe that has shaken his administration, sources told The Post. The historic indictment of the first sitting mayor of New York City is expected to be unsealed Thursday by US Attorney Damian Williams, according to the sources. The news was first reported by The New York Times. Adams will surrender to authorities early next week, sources said. “I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement to The Post. “If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.” Details about the exact accusations remained unclear, but are believed to be connected to allegations of the Turkish government illegally funneling money into his mayoral campaign, according to sources.

BREAKING: NYC mayor Eric Adams indicted following a federal corruption investigation Adams will be the first NYC mayor to be criminally charged in office “The indictment remained sealed on Wed… it was unclear what charges Adams will face,” NYT reportedpic.twitter.com/NHYNWywdyq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2024

Take this part with a grain of salt.

Multiple sources: NYC Mayor Eric Adams to be arrested – possibly as early as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HjyITNeb4I — NYScanner (@nyscanner) September 26, 2024

This is really bad news for Democrats. Call it an early October surprise. People in New York City have clearly reached a limit.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that the FBI is now expanding its investigation into possible illegal foreign donations, focusing on Adams’ suspicious connections with at least six foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

This revelation follows the July grand jury subpoenas issued to members of Adams’ inner circle and the dramatic November 2022 seizure of his electronic devices by FBI agents.

Investigators are particularly focused on whether the Adams administration was involved in pushing through a new high-rise Turkish consulate in New York despite glaring fire safety concerns.

In November, the FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

FBI agents also conducted coordinated raids on the residences of a New York City Hall staffer, a former Turkish Airlines executive, on the same day the FBI conducted a raid on the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the FBI launched an investigation against Mayor Eric Adams into potential illegal foreign donations from Turkey to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s 2021 election campaign.

The searches, which began early on November 2, targeted Brianna Suggs, Mayor Adams’s chief fundraiser; Rana Abbasova, an aide in his international affairs office; and Cenk Öcal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who was on Adams’s transition team.

Earlier this year, FBI agents descended on the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, a top aide who is under investigation for using her position to benefit her improperly.

Earlier this month, the FBI conducted sweeping raids at the home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Hollis, Queens residence of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

The FBI also executed raids on the homes of New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban and Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.