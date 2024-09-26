MSNBC Does Election Focus Group With Michigan Union Workers – Things Don’t Go as Planned (VIDEO)

MSNBC recently decided to do an election focus group with union workers in Michigan. Things fell apart quickly.

You could tell that host Alex Wagner was trying very hard to goad the members of the group to badmouth Trump or say that they’re supporting Harris but none of that came to pass.

At one point, Wagner even brought up January 6th, as if that might be a sticking point for some of these voters but no one cared about it at all. These people are concerned about the economy and illegal immigration, key issues for Trump.

Twitchy reported:

Democrats and media aren’t thrilled with the trajectory of where rank and file union support has been headed, so MSNBC sent somebody to talk to union workers in Michigan, a state Kamala Harris needs to win in November.

As the interviewer discovered, regular working Americans don’t care about the narratives the Left has been trying to push on people, and they’re not falling for all the gaslighting…

The Harris campaign is trying to pretend Kamala is some sort of newcomer who will “fix” everything and a lot of people just aren’t falling for that.

Check out the videos below:

As the Gateway Pundit has reported, the Teamsters Union declined to endorse either candidate this year, despite the fact that the union’s members overwhelmingly support Trump.

