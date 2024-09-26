EXCLUSIVE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEOS! Fed Up Patriot Stops Illegal Alien Crowd From Jumping Border Wall

by

By guest writer Jeff Rainforth:

Read this story to the end, as there is important information about how illegal alien crossings in one area were effectively stopped by private citizens.

Recently, I spent about two months on the border in and around the small California town of Jacumba in San Diego County. I was filming the invasion of illegal aliens as part of my ongoing tour of the southern border I started in 2022.

The San Diego sector has been the busiest part of the border in terms of illegal alien crossings. While I was there, I filmed roughly 10,000 illegal aliens entering the country.

Below is a photo of one of the places I camped. Illegal aliens were directed there by Border Patrol agents for transportation.

Illegal aliens at the border near Jacumba on June 22, 2024. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

Prior to that, I spent seven weeks in Lukeville, Arizona, filming the invasion there. I always camp (I sleep in my Jeep) right on the border in order to film everything that’s going on.

Illegal aliens near Lukeville, Arizona, waiting alongside the border wall for transport to a CBP station. Photo by Jeff Rainforth – Dec. 2023

That means illegal aliens walk right by where I’m camped at all hours of the night and day.

The short video montage below shows the MASSIVE invasion I saw at both locations.

Spending months at a time camped on the border means you get to know a lot of the locals who live there.

In Jacumba, I met a character who is known in town as Coyote Jeff. He’s retired and spends his time creating giant UFO contraptions, riding around in his sidecar, and putting on border wall boat tours, which are very popular with everyone in the town.

Coyote Jeff & San Diego border activist and former Hollywood actress, Audra Morgan, at the border wall in Jacumba. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

In the same little town of Jacumba, the human traffickers cut the concertina wire that’s on top of the border wall in order to put homemade ladders up. They then have people climb the ladders and drop down on the U.S. side either with another ladder or ropes. I filmed everything for two months.

Some of the people who live in Jacumba are tired of the hordes of illegal aliens who constantly cross onto their properties and at times steal their belongings. They also leave trash everywhere.

While I was at the border wall near where I camped (a landowner named Pete let me use a fixer-upper RV to work out of to edit videos and write articles), with Pete and Coyote Jeff, illegal aliens began to climb the border wall.

Cartel coyotes had put up a ladder and the first male illegal alien reached the top of the wall. I had been filming the entire time, when Coyote Jeff got out of his van unexpectedly and began yelling at the invaders to get down, and then he threw a rock.

Coyote Jeff about to throw a rock at the invaders. Photo by Jeff Rainforth

The male illegal alien at the top of the wall just sat there, so Coyote Jeff picked up a stick on the ground and waved it at him while continuing to yell. Then the illegal alien climbed down, and the coyotes told everyone to move away from the wall.

WATCH ONE PATRIOT STOP PART OF THE INVASION:

Not a single illegal alien crossed there that day because of what the patriot, Coyote Jeff, did. The patriot showed us what is possible.

About one week after Coyote Jeff stopped the illegal aliens from crossing, he was brutally assaulted by six illegals with rocks and branches in the same spot.

My friend and colleague, Audra Morgan, who camped with me on several occasions to film the invasion in Jacumba, reacted to the brutal assault.

Morgan posted this on her X account, @eyeoftheSTORMsd:

Morgan came out to Jacumba after the assault and we all camped overnight right at the border wall where it happened. We believe the cartels were trying to get illegal aliens over that night and our presence may have dissuaded them.

April Sparks, another border reporter colleague & friend, commented to Audra that one of the Mexican “military” members she posted about seeing looked like a cartel member who she and border reporter Anthony Aguero saw a few miles away during a previous encounter.

A few weeks later, I returned to the spot and laid out new concertina wire at the base of the wall where the cartel cut it at the top. That video will be out soon.

The landowner who let me use his RV, Pete, told me today that it’s been three weeks since I laid down the concertina wire and no one has crossed since. Groups of illegals used to come over every few days. So, we got a small victory there.

Another San Diego border activist, also a colleague and friend, who goes by Luke Slywaker on X, interviewed Coyote Jeff about the attack. The interview gives a sobering glimpse of what those who live on the border go through, and what it portends for all of us in the future.

WATCH:

What this lone patriot, Coyote Jeff, showed us, is, with enough of us acting in concert, we the people can stop the invasion.

Coyote Jeff has an Instagram account under the name Coyotesflyingsaucers. Follow to keep up with him.

