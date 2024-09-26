EXCLUSIVE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEOS! Fed Up Patriot Stops Illegal Alien Crowd From Jumping Border Wall

By guest writer Jeff Rainforth:

Recently, I spent about two months on the border in and around the small California town of Jacumba in San Diego County. I was filming the invasion of illegal aliens as part of my ongoing tour of the southern border I started in 2022.

The San Diego sector has been the busiest part of the border in terms of illegal alien crossings. While I was there, I filmed roughly 10,000 illegal aliens entering the country.

Below is a photo of one of the places I camped. Illegal aliens were directed there by Border Patrol agents for transportation.

About 200 illegal aliens, many from the Islamic-majority nation of Turkey, crossed the border around 1 am in Jacumba, CA. I’m camped right here. Not enough cell service to post video. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2sCKOMZAI1 — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) June 20, 2024

Prior to that, I spent seven weeks in Lukeville, Arizona, filming the invasion there. I always camp (I sleep in my Jeep) right on the border in order to film everything that’s going on.

That means illegal aliens walk right by where I’m camped at all hours of the night and day.

The short video montage below shows the MASSIVE invasion I saw at both locations.

Here are a few video clips of Kamala the Border Czar’s invasion I took during my 5 months camped in Jacumba, CA, & Lukeville, Arizona. Coming to your neighborhood soon. MAGA2024 CC: @Michael_Yon @InfoUncensored @JamesOKeefeIII @GailAlfarATX @DustinStockton @elonmusk @OKeefeMedia… pic.twitter.com/nhuNPiXURl — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) September 21, 2024

Spending months at a time camped on the border means you get to know a lot of the locals who live there.

In Jacumba, I met a character who is known in town as Coyote Jeff. He’s retired and spends his time creating giant UFO contraptions, riding around in his sidecar, and putting on border wall boat tours, which are very popular with everyone in the town.

Last night after the invader scouting mission, I went on a border wall boat tour. That’s right a boat. A local named Coyote Jeff gives boat ride tours and they have parties on it as they drive around along the border and tourist areas. I love small towns! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Y4Y6RScLk4 — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) August 15, 2024

In the same little town of Jacumba, the human traffickers cut the concertina wire that’s on top of the border wall in order to put homemade ladders up. They then have people climb the ladders and drop down on the U.S. side either with another ladder or ropes. I filmed everything for two months.

Elderly woman being lowered down over the border wall by a coyote (R) in Jacumba, CA, a few days ago. The one on the left was lowered down after. Both were apprehended 10 minutes later. Coyotes drove up as I was live streaming & put a ladder up. #BIDENisAFAILURE #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/c1GGJmliU8 — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) June 24, 2024

I’m where they normally come over the border wall by ladder in Jacumba. They cut the concertina wire. We camped here last night and may have slowed the group down and the traffickers may have gone to a different spot today. pic.twitter.com/dKVNsx3hXr — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) August 9, 2024

Some of the people who live in Jacumba are tired of the hordes of illegal aliens who constantly cross onto their properties and at times steal their belongings. They also leave trash everywhere.

While I was at the border wall near where I camped (a landowner named Pete let me use a fixer-upper RV to work out of to edit videos and write articles), with Pete and Coyote Jeff, illegal aliens began to climb the border wall.

Cartel coyotes had put up a ladder and the first male illegal alien reached the top of the wall. I had been filming the entire time, when Coyote Jeff got out of his van unexpectedly and began yelling at the invaders to get down, and then he threw a rock.

The male illegal alien at the top of the wall just sat there, so Coyote Jeff picked up a stick on the ground and waved it at him while continuing to yell. Then the illegal alien climbed down, and the coyotes told everyone to move away from the wall.

WATCH ONE PATRIOT STOP PART OF THE INVASION:

Not a single illegal alien crossed there that day because of what the patriot, Coyote Jeff, did. The patriot showed us what is possible.

About one week after Coyote Jeff stopped the illegal aliens from crossing, he was brutally assaulted by six illegals with rocks and branches in the same spot.

My friend and colleague, Audra Morgan, who camped with me on several occasions to film the invasion in Jacumba, reacted to the brutal assault.

Morgan posted this on her X account, @eyeoftheSTORMsd:

This is happening on a regular basis on the border to the people in the communities where they cross as well, this is Coyote Jeff and this should no doubt be grounds for immediate removal of these assailants! Alarming Surge in Violence Against Border Patrol Agents in El Paso… pic.twitter.com/8sbEJBHWLL — eyeoftheSTORM (@eyeoftheSTORMsd) August 15, 2024

Morgan came out to Jacumba after the assault and we all camped overnight right at the border wall where it happened. We believe the cartels were trying to get illegal aliens over that night and our presence may have dissuaded them.

April Sparks, another border reporter colleague & friend, commented to Audra that one of the Mexican “military” members she posted about seeing looked like a cartel member who she and border reporter Anthony Aguero saw a few miles away during a previous encounter.

That’s sure looks like the same guy we saw scouting at the shooting range. Cartel. https://t.co/l6JWFx9ZC4 — April Sparks (@AprilSpark1890) August 14, 2024

A few weeks later, I returned to the spot and laid out new concertina wire at the base of the wall where the cartel cut it at the top. That video will be out soon.

The landowner who let me use his RV, Pete, told me today that it’s been three weeks since I laid down the concertina wire and no one has crossed since. Groups of illegals used to come over every few days. So, we got a small victory there.

Another San Diego border activist, also a colleague and friend, who goes by Luke Slywaker on X, interviewed Coyote Jeff about the attack. The interview gives a sobering glimpse of what those who live on the border go through, and what it portends for all of us in the future.

WATCH:

What this lone patriot, Coyote Jeff, showed us, is, with enough of us acting in concert, we the people can stop the invasion.

Coyote Jeff has an Instagram account under the name Coyotesflyingsaucers. Follow to keep up with him.

