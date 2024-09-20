Bombshell Transcripts Reveal Trump, in Fact, Ordered National Guard for January 6th — General Milley Confirms Trump Urges Top Pentagon Officials to Deploy’ Guard, or Soldiers, Active Duty Soldiers’

A groundbreaking report from Steve Baker has unveiled crucial transcripts proving that President Donald Trump did indeed request National Guard deployment to ensure a peaceful protest on January 6th, 2021.

These newly surfaced transcripts, which were previously concealed, reveal the truth that many in the mainstream media have ignored.

According to the documents, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that President Trump expressed concern about the potential for unrest and proactively ordered the necessary precautions.

On January 3, 2021, just three days before the protest, General Milley recalled the president saying, “Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th. Make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Trump reportedly added, “I don’t care if you use Guard, or Soldiers, active duty Soldiers, do whatever you have to do. Just make sure it’s safe.”

These damning revelations fly in the face of the narrative propagated by the mainstream media and Democrats who have continuously blamed Trump for the chaos that unfolded on January 6th. The president’s clear directive to deploy the National Guard days before the event highlights his intentions to maintain law and order during the protest.

The transcripts also reveal that other Pentagon officials failed to act on Trump’s requests. Chief Steven Sund of the U.S. Capitol Police made an urgent plea for the National Guard on January 6th.

However, according to Sund, the Secretary of the Army’s representative denied the request, citing concerns about the “optics” of having National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol. This hesitation contributed to the delayed response, exacerbating the situation.

Further complicating matters, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller acknowledged that Trump had commented on the need for 10,000 troops to ensure security. However, Miller dismissed the president’s request as mere “banter.”

Subcommittee Oversight released the following transcript:

GENERAL MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN, JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF:

“[January 3, 2021] The President just says, ‘Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th, make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.” *

“[POTUS said! ‘Hey, I don’t care if you use Guard, or Soldiers, active duty Soldiers, do whatever you have to do. Just make sure it’s safe.

CHRISTOPHER MILLER, ACTING SECRETARY OF DEFENSE:

• “The President commented that they were going to need 10,000 troops the following day… I interpreted it as a bit of presidential banter or President Trump banter that you all are familiar with, and in no way, shape, or form did I interpret that as an order or direction.

“[On January 6, 2021] everyone was like, “Did you listen to the President’s speech?” I’m like “The guy speaks for 90 minutes it’s like Castro or something.?” No, I’ve got work to do.”

“I was cognizant of the fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner. And, just before the Electoral College certification, 10 former Secretaries of Defense signed an op-ed piece published in The Washington Post warning of the dangers of politicizing and using inappropriately the military. No such thing was going to occur on my watch.”

“There was absolutely – there is absolutely no way I was putting U.S. military forces at the Capitol, period.’

“The operational plan was this, let’s take the D.C. National Guard, keep them away from the Capitol.”* CHIEF STEVEN SUND, U.S. CAPITOL POLICE:

“I’m making an urgent request for the National Guard. We are being overrun. I gave a quick rundown of what we had going on and that officers out there are fighting for their lives. We were about to be taken over.

The representative from the Secretary of the Army said, “I don’t like the optics of National Guard standing in a line with the Capitol in the background.” *

COMMANDING GENERAL WILLIAM WALKER, D.C. NATIONAL GUARD:

“My thoughts are that there has to be something else at play here. Why is there such a concern about proximity to the Capitol? We hadn’t had that before?” *

“[General Piatt said| at 2:42pm “It would not be his best military advice to send the National Guard to the U.S.

Capitol at this time…Military presence could make the situation worse and the optics were bad.”

COLONEL EARL MATTHEWS, D.C. NATIONAL GUARD:

“The D.C. Guard could’ve gone in right away. But the Secretary of the Army did not give us the approval.”

“There was concern about being anywhere near the Capitol because of perception that the military would be involved, that there would be militarization of the electoral process.

“We were seeing the Congress of the United States being overrun, and the Guard – and the Capitol Police, the MPD need help. We had people at the D.C. Armory who are able to help, and they’re not moving. And they’re not allowed to move. They’re not allowed to go down there.”

“It’d be like, if there’s a five-alarm fire and you’re telling a volunteer fire company, “Don’t go respond to the fire. Go to trees and pull cats or dogs out of trees to free up firemen to respond to the real fire.” I mean, it’s ridiculous.

COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR MICHAEL BROOKS, D.C. NATIONAL GUARD:

“They were ready to go, and they just couldn’t understand why they were still sitting there. Literally sitting on a bus, just waiting to drive to the Capitol and do the best they could do to support Capitol Police.”

“People were like, “Why weren’t you there?” We were. We were waiting.”

“We repeatedly told them, “We know what we’re doing. We just need you to give us the authorization”

BRIGADIER GENERAL AARON DEAN, ADJUTANT GENERAL, D.C. NATIONAL GUARD:

“The lull time between that 2:30pm call and 5 o’clock, just nothing. It was like, that’s a little odd – very odd.

It put us in a bad situation, because we wanted to respond but we couldn’t. So we were just left there waiting on word.”

GENERAL WALTER PIATT, DIRECTOR OF ARMY STAFF:

“What we were afraid of is that military assets would be employed without military command, and that weighed in heavily when forces were requested in support of January 6.”

CHRISTOPHER RODRIGUEZ, D.C. HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

“So it kind of shocked me, because we had a situation where the Metropolitan Police Department had been on the scene at the Capitol for over an hour at that point, and we couldn’t get any additional support from DoD.”

Earlier this year, a transcript obtained by The Federalist suggests that the sham January 6 Committee, chaired by former Rep. Liz Cheney, might have suppressed evidence indicating that President Donald Trump had authorized National Guard troops to be on standby during the Capitol protest.

Transcript from a key witness, Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato, reveals that contrary to the committee’s claims of having “no evidence,” there was substantial proof that the White House had been proactive in its approach to securing the Capitol.

According to Ornato, he overheard conversations where then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urged D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request additional National Guard support, emphasizing that President Trump was prepared to authorize up to 10,000 troops.

The committee’s final report, however, did not reflect these discussions, instead stating that President Trump “never gave any order to deploy the National Guard on January 6th or on any other day.”

Nancy Pelosi later refused to turn over her communications surrounding January 6. And Democrats later destroyed evidence from their interviews with officials involving the January 6 riots.

For context, Kash Patel, the Former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, joined The Epoch Times for an interview on the security planning and protests on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

During his interview, Kash admitted that Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be a situation like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

In a WaPo interview with the Washington DC police chief, Steve Sund, The National Pulse reports the outgoing police chief “believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.”

President Trump also reiterated during an interview with Sean Hannity that he authorized the National Guard to be in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

In June, new footage was released from the House Oversight Committee of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for the January 6, 2021, protests and rioting at the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi: “I take responsibility.”

Nancy Pelosi: "I take responsibility."

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: "I take responsibility."

Last month, a new video was released showing Nancy Pelosi again regretting the presence of the National Guard at the US Capitol on January 6. Pelosi earlier refused their deployment despite President Trump’s request for thousands of troops to protect the US Capitol.

“We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out.”

“We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure…”