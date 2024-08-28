THE PELOSI INSURRECTION: New Video AGAIN Shows Nancy Pelosi Regretting the Absence of National Guard on Jan. 6 After She Refused Their Deployment in Plot Against Trump

A new video was released on Tuesday showing Nancy Pelosi again regretting the presence of the National Guard at the US Capitol on January 6. Pelosi earlier refused their deployment despite President Trump’s request for thousands of troops to protect the US Capitol.

All of the violence that took place that day can be blamed on Pelosi’s refusal to protect the People’s House.

Pelosi would then use the rioting in her second attempt to impeach President Trump.

There can be no doubt at this point that the blame for the January 6 rioting lies directly with Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Bowser who also refused National Guard at the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi did happen to plan a filming crew to cover her exploits at the US Capitol that day.

BREAKING. "We're calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out." In previously unreleased footage, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes blame for the J6 security disaster. "We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to…"

Just the News reported:

As she fled the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear she did not want to evacuate the building and expressed regret that the National Guard had not been pre-positioned to protect Congress ahead of the contentious certification of the 2020 election results, according to video footage turned over this week to House Republican investigators and obtained by Just the News. “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out,” Pelosi can be heard saying as she flees through a tunnel under the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, as her daughter Alexandra videotaped her for an eventual HBO movie. Pelosi’s expressions of personal regret were not fully aired in that documentary and only recently were turned over to House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk, who took over the congressional investigation of Jan. 6 security failures when Republican came into control of the House in January 2023.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were both warned about the security situation prior to January 6th, and both turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

The two Democrats turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons. But, that is just her excuse. What did she know in advance?

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be violence like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place that day.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund previously testified that he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup. But they both turned him down.

Pelosi was not honest about their communications – she lied.

In June, Chief Steven Sund responded to the video released by the Oversight Subcommittee earlier that day.

Officer Sund slammed Pelosi for her statement on J6 for the cameras saying she was “surprised” the National Guard was not at the US Capitol after she denied President Trump’s request to have National Guard at the Capitol that day!

Officer Steven Sund: Pelosi was surprised we didn’t have National Guard on Jan6?? I was denied National Guard support multiple times before January 6, and repeatedly for 71 minutes ON January 6. MY STORY HASN’T CHANGED!