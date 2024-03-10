REVEALED: Liz Cheney, Sham January 6 Committee Allegedly Hid Exonerating Evidence of Trump’s Authorization for National Guard During Capitol Protest

A transcript obtained by The Federalist suggests that the sham January 6 Committee, chaired by former Rep. Liz Cheney, might have suppressed evidence indicating that President Donald Trump had authorized National Guard troops to be on standby during the Capitol protest.

For context, Kash Patel, the Former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, joined The Epoch Times for an interview on the security planning and protests on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

During his interview, Kash admitted that Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be a situation like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

In a WaPo interview with the Washington DC police chief, Steve Sund, The National Pulse reports the outgoing police chief “believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.”

President Trump also reiterated during an interview with Sean Hannity that he authorized the National Guard to be in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

Sean Hannity: Did you authorize, as required by law, the calling up of up to 20,000 National Guard troops on January 4th and maybe even other occasions in the lead-up to what everybody knew would be a big rally? Did you authorize calling up the guard, and then it became the chain of command went to Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of DC, Muriel Bowser? Did you, as required by law, authorize that?

Trump: 100% and attested to by many people and they turned it down. Nancy Pelosi turned it down, I guess they both did. But Nancy Pelosi turned it down and she’s in charge of the capitol. So they run the Capitol, the security of the capitol. If you had 10,000 or 20,000 soldiers wrapped around the capitol, you would have had no January 6 as we know it, there would have been no problem whatsoever. But they turned it down, which tells you everything.

Now, the transcript from a key witness, Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato, reveals that contrary to the committee’s claims of having “no evidence,” there was substantial proof that the White House had been proactive in its approach to securing the Capitol.

Ornato’s testimony, given on January 28, 2022, which Cheney personally attended, depicted a White House that was not only aware of the potential for unrest but also took steps to mitigate it.

According to Ornato, he overheard conversations where then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urged D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request additional National Guard support, emphasizing that President Trump was prepared to authorize up to 10,000 troops.

The committee’s final report, however, did not reflect these discussions, instead stating that President Trump “never gave any order to deploy the National Guard on January 6th or on any other day.”

This apparent discrepancy has brought the committee’s integrity into question, with critics arguing that the omission served to bolster a specific narrative at the expense of the full truth.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, the current chairman of the House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight, criticized the former committee’s actions.

“The former J6 Select Committee apparently withheld Mr. Ornato’s critical witness testimony from the American people because it contradicted their pre-determined narrative. Mr. Ornato’s testimony proves what Mr. Meadows has said all along: President Trump did in fact offer 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol, which was turned down,” said the Georgia Republican.

Loudermilk’s subcommittee is now reviewing the work of the January 6 Committee, amid accusations of unethical behavior and collusion with efforts to prosecute political opponents.

The unearthed transcript also sheds light on the slow deployment of the National Guard on the day of the Capitol breach, with Meadows reportedly expressing frustration at the pace of Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s response. Ornato’s account suggests a sense of urgency from the White House, contradicting public perceptions of inaction.

Moreover, the report failed to discuss the potential impact of an op-ed organized by Cheney that may have discouraged the Defense Department from deploying resources on January 6th.

This op-ed, penned by her father and other former secretaries of defense, has raised questions about whether it influenced the Department’s response to the Capitol unrest, according to The Federalist.

The controversy is further fueled by the fact that less than half of the 1,000 interviews claimed by the committee to have been conducted are publicly available, casting doubt on the transparency of the proceedings.

An explosive report from Fox News has revealed the Trump-hating J6 Committee secretly deleted over 100 potentially critical pieces of evidence right before the GOP was set to take over the House of Representatives after their narrow 2022 win.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, The House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee is leading an investigation into Jan. 6, 2021, led by Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga). The panel is investigating the security failures on that day and the actions of the former select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The former J6 Select Committee chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was required by law to hand over all documents from its investigation to the new, GOP-led panel. According to Fox News, Thompson promised Loudermilk that he would turn over four terabytes of archived data.

But this turned out to be a lie by Thompson. The GOP-led panel ended up receiving less than half of the promised material.

A total of 117 encrypted files were deleted by the corrupt committee on Jan. 1, 2023. The 118th Congress convened on January 3, 2023.

Loudermilk’s committee was forced to hire a digital forensics team to scrape hard drives to determine what information they were not given. While the data was eventually recovered, they do not have the answers and passwords to access it.

The Georgia congressman sent Thompson a letter requesting he provide him “a list of passwords for all password-protected files created by the Select Committee” so that the committee can “access these files and ensure they are properly archived.”

Loudermilk also sent letters to the White House general counsel and the Department of Homeland Security general counsel, requesting “unedited and unredacted transcripts” of White House and DHS testimony to the former select committee. While these transcripts exist, they were never turned over to the J6 Select Committee.

Loudermilk told Fox News that he has set a deadline for the White House and DHS to comply with his demand by Jan. 24.