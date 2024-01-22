OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE: Explosive Report Reveals Trump-Hating J6 Committee Secretly DELETED Over 100 Potentially Damning Encrypted Files Right Before GOP Took Over the House

An explosive report from Fox News has revealed the Trump-hating J6 Committee secretly deleted over 100 potentially critical pieces of evidence right before the GOP was set to take over the House of Representatives after their narrow 2022 win.

As the news outlet notes, The House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee is leading an investigation into Jan. 6, 2021, led by Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga). The panel is investigating the security failures on that day and the actions of the former select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The former J6 Select Committee chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was required by law to hand over all documents from its investigation to the new, GOP-led panel. According to Fox News, Thompson promised Loudermilk that he would turn over four terabytes of archived data.

But this turned out to be a lie by Thompson. The GOP-led panel ended up receiving less than half of the promised material.

A total of 117 encrypted files were deleted by the corrupt committee on Jan. 1, 2023. The 118th Congress convened on January 3, 2023.

Fox News reveals Loudermilk’s committee was forced to hire a digital forensics team to scrape hard drives to determine what information they were not given. While the data was eventually recovered, they do not have the answers and passwords to access it.

The Georgia congressman sent Thompson a letter requesting he provide him “a list of passwords for all password-protected files created by the Select Committee” so that the committee can “access these files and ensure they are properly archived.”

Loudermilk also sent letters to the White House general counsel and the Department of Homeland Security general counsel, requesting “unedited and unredacted transcripts” of White House and DHS testimony to the former select committee. While these transcripts exist, they were never turned over to the J6 Select Committee.

Loudermilk told Fox News that he has set a deadline for the White House and DHS to comply with his demand by Jan. 24.

It’s obvious that Pelosi’s Select Committee went to great lengths to prevent Americans from seeing certain documents produced in their investigation. It also appears that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney intended to obstruct our Subcommittee by failing to preserve critical information and videos as required by House rules. The American people deserve to know the full truth, and Speaker Johnson has empowered me to use all tools necessary to recover these documents to get the truth, and I will.

As Julie Kelly notes, the actions by the J6 committee are a clear example of obstruction and contempt of Congress. oreover, she points out that the reason they would cancel evidence is because it is devastating to the narrative regarding what happened that fateful day.

This isn’t just about the public’s right to know. It is about J6 defendants’ rights to access potentially exculpatory evidence produced by this committee. The only reason Dems would conceal/destroy/delete evidence is bc it’s devastating to the J6 narrative. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 22, 2024

If any ordinary American or GOP member of Congress pulled this garbage, they would be looking at years in prison. But the rules are different for Democrats.