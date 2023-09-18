Pelosi Refused to Hand Over Communications Surrounding Jan. 6, Democrats Destroyed Evidence from Jan. 6 Committee, Refused to Call in National Guard, and Pelosi Hired Camera Crew to Follow Her That Day

by
Nancy Pelosi and her personal camera crew ready for filming on Jan. 6.

On Sunday President Donald Trump sat for an interview with Kristen Welker from NBC’s Meet the Press.

During the interview President Trump argued that “Nancy Pelosi is responsible for January 6th.”

President Trump: “Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security. She turned down 10,000 soldiers. If she didn’t turn down the soldiers, you wouldn’t have had Jan. 6.”

Of course, President Trump was right. And there is plenty of evidence to back him up.

President Trump asked for the National Guard three days in advance of January 6. Pelosi turned him down.

Pelosi refused to turn over information about her culpability in the security breakdown during the Jan. 6 riot for over a year to congressional investigators.

Steven A. Sund, the Capitol Police chief on that fateful day, not only confirms her culpability along with the rest of the Democratic leadership. Sund reported that Pelosi utilized him as a scapegoat and forced him to step down as Police chief. We all know now she was just trying to obfuscate her own responsibility for the attack.

House Republicans later found text and email evidence that Pelosi staffers secretly DECREASED security at the US Capitol on January 6.

Pelosi hired her daughter to film her that day as she traveled through the US Capitol.

Pelosi on Jan. 6 to Her Staged Camera Crew: “I Hope [Trump] Comes, I’m Going to Punch Him Out and I’m Going to Go to Jail and I’m Going to Be Happy”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.