WATCH: Things Go South Quickly When Comrade Kamala Harris Finally Takes Questions from the Media

As The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday, Comrade Kamala Harris’ “Road to Chicago” bus tour turned into a complete disaster almost immediately when she arrived in Pennsylvania and it got worse as the day went on.
First, Harris and her running mate Tim “Stolen Valor” Walz were greeted with a pathetic crowd at an event in Pittsburgh. She then proceeded to spout a word salad so awful it made observers wonder whether she had been drinking.
She also posed for a stupid photo-op with reporters to watch her buy a bag of Doritos by herself. It was cringeworthy even by Harris’s standards.
But perhaps Harris’s most embarrassing moment came when she surprisingly answered a few questions from the media while in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. One question in particular caused her a great deal of stress.
An actual reporter decided to ask Harris how she was going to pay for her Marxist economic scheme, which would raise the national debt by a whopping $1.7 trillion. Harris responded in a way that was reminiscent of when a child forgets to read her book and has to give a report in front of the whole class.
She had no answer on how to pay for her ideas and repeated herself throughout, including the phrase “return on investment” a whopping four times.
REPORTER: You unveiled your economic politics last weekend. Can you explain how you’re going to pay for your policies and give a sense of what other policies you want to unveil going forward?
HARRIS: Well, sure, I mean, you just look at it in terms of what we are talking about, for example, around children and the child tax credit and extending the EITC (earned income tax credit). It’s at $6,000 for the first year of a child’s life.
The return on that investment in terms of what that will do and what it will pay for will be tremendous… And then what we’re doing in terms of the tax credits, we know that there’s a great return on investment, and when we increase home ownership in America…
What that does to fund schools, again, return on investment… I think it’s a mistake for any person who talks about public policy to not critically evaluate how you measure the return on investment.