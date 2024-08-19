WATCH: Things Go South Quickly When Comrade Kamala Harris Finally Takes Questions from the Media

As The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday, Comrade Kamala Harris’ “Road to Chicago” bus tour turned into a complete disaster almost immediately when she arrived in Pennsylvania and it got worse as the day went on.

First, Harris and her running mate Tim “Stolen Valor” Walz were greeted with a pathetic crowd at an event in Pittsburgh. She then proceeded to spout a word salad so awful it made observers wonder whether she had been drinking.

She also posed for a stupid photo-op with reporters to watch her buy a bag of Doritos by herself. It was cringeworthy even by Harris’s standards.

But perhaps Harris’s most embarrassing moment came when she surprisingly answered a few questions from the media while in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. One question in particular caused her a great deal of stress.

An actual reporter decided to ask Harris how she was going to pay for her Marxist economic scheme, which would raise the national debt by a whopping $1.7 trillion. Harris responded in a way that was reminiscent of when a child forgets to read her book and has to give a report in front of the whole class.

She had no answer on how to pay for her ideas and repeated herself throughout, including the phrase “return on investment” a whopping four times.

WATCH:

Kamala finally took questions from the press. It went exactly as you would expect. It’s easy to see why they don’t let her do this.

pic.twitter.com/bkIu1zXr0L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2024