Kamala Harris Drops by Sheetz Gas Station and It’s Just a Bunch of Reporters Who Watch Her Buy a Bag of Doritos by Herself (VIDEO)

*Cringe alert*

Kamala Harris and her effeminate husband Doug Emhoff are in Pennsylvania making their way to the DNC convention on a tour bus.

Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz are driving in tour buses to Chicago for the DNC convention, which begins on Monday.

.@KamalaHarris, @Tim_Walz and their spouses are set to kickoff a bus tour today in the Pittsburgh area. A look at the duo of buses: pic.twitter.com/GPyEV7foRh — Fritz Farrow (@FritzFarrow) August 18, 2024

Harris stopped at a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh in an effort to appear relatable.

There was pin-drop silence when Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and their spouses strolled into Sheetz. No cheers. No one was excited to see them.

Instead of interacting with voters, Harris’s stop at Sheetz was just a bunch of reporters watching her buy a bag of Doritos by herself.

“Awww Dougy, there they are!” Harris said to her husband as he handed her a bag of Doritos.

Dougy?

WATCH:

The Doritos cringe continued with Tim Walz.

Harris’s stolen valor running mate Tim Walz was also in on the Doritos skit.

“Every road trip needs a snack break,” Tim Walz said. “Doritos acquired. I got you, Kamala Harris.”

Totally staged. Totally fake.

WATCH: