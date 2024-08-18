Is Kamala Two Sheets in the Wind? Kamala Harris Rattles Off Embarrassing Word Salad About the “Duality to the Nature of Democracy” (VIDEO)

Is Kamala Harris drunk?

Kamala Harris and her stolen valor running mate Tim Walz arrived in Pittsburgh to kick off their “Road to Chicago” bus tour.

They were joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz’s wife Gwen Walz.

They will make a few stops in western Pennsylvania on Sunday as they drive to Chicago for the DNC convention, which begins on Monday.

Harris sounded intoxicated as she rattled off a word salad to her supporters.

Rumors are swirling about Kamala Harris having a serious drinking problem.

The Trump campaign and the RNC posted on X, “A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem…apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up. ⏳Stay Tuned…”

Harris sounded drunk as she grabbed the microphone and greeted her supporters.

Kamala Harris and Communist Slob Timothy Walz are the two cringiest individuals in America pic.twitter.com/Cuxlc4EmAa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Kamala Harris went off-script and rattled off an embarrassing word salad.

“Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy. As a democracy, we know there’s a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible strength when it is in tact. What it does for its people to protect and defend their rights. Incredibly strong. And incredibly fragile,” Kamala Harris said.

This is why Kamala’s handlers don’t want her to talk without her teleprompter.

