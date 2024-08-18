The Energy is Overwhelming! Small Crowd Shows Up For Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as They Kick Off Their “Road to Chicago” Bus Tour in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her stolen valor running mate Tim Walz arrived in Pittsburgh to kick off their “Road to Chicago” bus tour.

They were joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz’s wife Gwen Walz.

They will make a few stops in western Pennsylvania on Sunday as they drive to Chicago for the DNC convention, which begins on Monday.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz greeted each other in Pittsburgh:

Here is a panned-out view of the small crowd:

The energy is just overwhelming!

WATCH:

Is Kamala Harris drunk?

Harris sounded drunk as she grabbed the microphone and greeted her supporters.

WATCH:

Spot the difference Trump vs. Kamala:

