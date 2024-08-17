“Kamunism” Goes Viral as Kamala Harris Promotes Economy-Crashing Price Controls and Other Communist Tricks in America

by
“Kamunism” is born in America. Kamala Harris promotes her own communist agenda to destroy US economy.

Communism has reached America’s shores – and Democrats don’t hide it anymore.

Kamala Harris traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The IRA made inflation unbearable for Americans.

Food prices are skyrocketing because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

“A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris also admitted the American dream is “out of reach” because of her failed far-left policies.

WATCH:

This is not the first time Kamala has promoted communist policies in America.

In 2019 Kamala was pushing communist style patent grabbing policies. Stealing patents from companies and individuals is a prominent tactic of communist regimes.

There are no individual rights under communism – That is Kamala’s plan for America.

Kamala also kept black men in prison past their release date in California so she could use them for cheap labor.

Kamala’s latest calls for communist-style price controls did not go unnoticed.

“#Kamunism” is trending on Twitter-X.

Don Jr. retweeted.

David Friedberg, who is not a conservative, slammed Kamala’s dangerous economic policies.

And #Kamunism was trending on X on Friday.

It would be funny if it weren’t so serious.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 