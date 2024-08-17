“Kamunism” Goes Viral as Kamala Harris Promotes Economy-Crashing Price Controls and Other Communist Tricks in America

Communism has reached America’s shores – and Democrats don’t hide it anymore.

Kamala Harris traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh today. She’s set to address lowering costs for American families via housing, medical costs, grocery prices, and child tax credits. More to come @NCNewsline #ncpol pic.twitter.com/dZGgGBvEZd — Christine Zhu (@christinezhu142) August 16, 2024

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The IRA made inflation unbearable for Americans.

Food prices are skyrocketing because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

“A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris also admitted the American dream is “out of reach” because of her failed far-left policies.

WATCH:

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. pic.twitter.com/W9H1CSDZlA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

This is not the first time Kamala has promoted communist policies in America.

In 2019 Kamala was pushing communist style patent grabbing policies. Stealing patents from companies and individuals is a prominent tactic of communist regimes.

There are no individual rights under communism – That is Kamala’s plan for America.

Kamala says she will use the government to steal companies' patents… That's what communist dictators do. She's not just a bad candidate… she hates America and freedom. This video should scare you and needs to be shared everywhere. pic.twitter.com/paF8skNvwL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 17, 2024

Kamala also kept black men in prison past their release date in California so she could use them for cheap labor.

Kamala’s latest calls for communist-style price controls did not go unnoticed.

“#Kamunism” is trending on Twitter-X.

Don Jr. retweeted.

David Friedberg, who is not a conservative, slammed Kamala’s dangerous economic policies.

David Friedberg SHREDS the Kamala Harris Grocery ‘Price Gouging’ Plan “Every socialist experiment in human history has started with caps on food and it has resulted in bread lines like you can see in the image behind me…This is a mistake. It is anti-American.”@friedberg… pic.twitter.com/IurKyCT1cT — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 17, 2024

And #Kamunism was trending on X on Friday.

It would be funny if it weren’t so serious.