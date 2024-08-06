Van Jones Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Why Potential VP Josh Shapiro Was Passed Over: “You Also Have anti-Semitism That Has Gotten Marbled into This Party” (Video)

It is no secret that the Democrat party has an anti-semitism problem.

Cori Bush has had to call on the anti-Israel squad members to try to save her sinking re-election campaign after coming under fire for her anti-Israel comments earlier this year.

Democrats anti-Jewish behavior is so toxic that a group of Columbia University students is suing Democrat representatives Sandy Ocasio-Cortez, Jamal Bowman of New York, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for allegedly inciting and encouraging anti-Israel, anti-Jewish protests on campus.

In the lead-up to Kamala Harris choosing a running mate, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro seemed a likely potential candidate. PA is a critical state for Democrats in the electoral college, and Shapiro is manufactured to look like a “moderate” balance to Harris’ extremism.

But far-left weirdo Tim Walz was announced as the VP pick on Tuesday, and even some Democrats are wondering, is Shapiro just too Jewish to run on a ticket that appeals to the most radical elements of society?

CNN’s Van Jones suggested to Jim Acosta on Newsroom that ‘anti-Semitism has gotten marbled into’ the Democrat party and too many radicals would be upset with a Jewish running mate on the ticket.

Acosta asked Jones if he thought it was a “little risky” for Harris not to choose Shapiro.

Acosta: Do you think it was a little risky, though, that she didn’t go with Shapiro to lock down Pennsylvania? Yes, David Chilling was saying earlier, just because you pick him as your running mate doesn’t mean you automatically win Pennsylvania. But I got to think it would have helped just a little bit. Jones: Hey, listen, the Conservatives, the right wing, the Republicans, they were chewing their fingernails down to the knuckle because they were afraid of a Josh Shapiro. They were afraid of a Mark Kelly. They’re not as afraid of this new governor because they think they can define him. Here’s the challenge you got in this party, and people don’t want to talk about it, we got to talk about it. On the one hand, you have a lot of young people who are concerned about Gaza. You have a lot of Muslims and Arabs and others. They had not felt seen by the Biden administration. You start hearing that genocide joke, that was building, that was building. And so those folks needed to have a candidate that they could feel comfortable with. This helps them in that regard. But you also have anti-Semitism that has gotten marbled into this party. You can be for the Palestinians without being an anti-Jewish bigot, but there are some anti-Jewish bigots out there, and there’s some disquiet now, and there has to be how much of what just happened is caving into some of these darker parts in the party. That’s going to have to get worked out. It’s going to have to get talked through.

Watch:

Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her “caving in to some of these darker parts in the party” in terms of appeasing “anti-Jewish bigots” that have “gotten marbled into this party.” pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024

Jones is not alone at addressing this concern about Democrats.

Shapiro’s views on Israel are in line with the other VP contenders. Shapiro, however, is…well, Jewish. This feels like unforced anitsemitism, Cynthia. https://t.co/We5GBsLIsf — (((Jew))) (@JoshMalina) August 3, 2024

Democrat Richie Torres remarked, “The Anti-Israel activists who have been falsely accusing the Biden-Harris Administration of funding “genocide” are suddenly fine with Vice President Harris, as long as she declines to choose Governor Shapiro as a running mate. Never mind that the pro-Israel views of Governor Shapiro are indistinguishable from those of VP Harris.”

“These hypocrites are full of sh** and their antisemitic dog whistling should be given no veto power over the selection of a presidential running mate.”

The Anti-Israel activists who have been falsely accusing the Biden-Harris Administration of funding “genocide” are suddenly fine with Vice President Harris, as long as she declines to choose Governor Shapiro as a running mate. Never mind that the pro-Israel views of Governor… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) August 5, 2024