Breaking: Kamala Harris Picks White Bread Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Her VP Pick for Some Reason

by
Governor Tim Waltz from Minnesota

The AP announced on Tuesday morning Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday.

Governor Walz served in the US House of Representatives for 12 years before being elected governor in 2018.

Walz presided over Minnesota during the George Floyd riots of 2020.

Do they really think Governor Walz is going to add energy to the campaign?

