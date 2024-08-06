Breaking: Kamala Harris Picks White Bread Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Her VP Pick for Some Reason

The AP announced on Tuesday morning Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Governor Walz served in the US House of Representatives for 12 years before being elected governor in 2018.

Walz presided over Minnesota during the George Floyd riots of 2020.

Tim Walz is the governor who just changed the Minnessotta flag so it could resemble the Somalian flag. He wants to make sure the Muslim migrants feel at home and welcome! pic.twitter.com/XwWCTLcztJ — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 6, 2024

Walz was governor during the George Floyd riots that caused nearly $2 billion in property destruction across the US.

This is Tim Walz’s legacy as Governor of Minnesota. He allowed Minneapolis to burn. He’s the perfect running mate for Kamala Harris, who fundraised for the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Which released violent criminals back onto our streets. Now he wants to be VP. pic.twitter.com/5bHtchvSkj — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2024

Do they really think Governor Walz is going to add energy to the campaign?