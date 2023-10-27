BEN BERGQUAM STRIKES AGAIN: Democrat Rep Jamaal Bowman Fakes Phone Call When Ben Bergquam Asks About His BS Fire Alarm Story and Support for Hamas, Takes Softballs From Fake News (EPIC VIDEO)

Real Americas Voice Correspondent Ben Bergquam on Thursday confronted Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman about his radical pro-terror agenda and recent criminal misconduct where Bowman obstructed Congressional proceedings.

Jamal Bowman pretended to take a phone call in order to avoid tough questions from Bergquam until he saw friendly fake news reporters. “As soon as the #FakeNews shows up, the fake call ends. How convenient!” reads a frame in the video below before Bowman is seen speaking to his allies and ignoring Ben.

This encounter comes roughly one month after Bowman pulled a fire alarm in his DC office building because he was running late. This juvenile action caused massive panic and delayed a budget vote.

The so-called journalists tossed softballs, like, “How do you feel?” or “Why didn’t you just tell them ‘I didn’t do it,’ and ‘Why are you charging me? I didn’t do it on purpose'”? Meanwhile, Bergquam asked the questions people want answers to, including, “You were a principal? How do you not know what a fire alarm is, Sir?” and “Do you think that you should be treated the same way the January 6ers have been treated?” He also pressed Bowman on whether or not he stands with the Democrats in supporting the Hamas terror group.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Bergquam also destroyed Rep. Ruben Gallego Wednesday with questions about his open borders policies and whether or not he is taking money from the cartels. Why else would the Democrats hand over operational control of the border to the cartels? Like Bowman, Gallego pretended to be on a phone call to escape:

Once again, @RubenGallego runs away from taking responsibility for HIS actions He CHOSE to threaten our ICE agents with violence for enforcing our laws He CHOSE to fight against a border wall He CHOSE to facilitate @JoeBiden's invasion Our families are not safe BECAUSE of him… pic.twitter.com/H3vQmd6PIT — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 26, 2023

Bergquam, the next day, confronted pro-terrorist Rep. Rashida Talib, who became unhinged, screamed, and called the police because he questioned her support for Hamas. Ironically, Rashida Talib has stated she wants to defund the police, but not when journalists ask her questions. After sending Talib into a screaming fit Thursday, Ben assisted TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson in questioning serial liar Adam Schiff about the Russia Collusion Hoax and sham indictments against Trump. Watch here:

When Bergquam confronted Bowman on his lies, he also slammed him for claiming to have no idea how a fire alarm works. Remember, Bowman is a former school principal and now a politician. Is it more likely that he’s incompetent or a liar? Both?

It appears to be both.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday, new footage shows in the moments before Bowman pulls a fire alarm “by mistake” late last month in the Cannon Congressional Office Building, he is seen removing the two “Emergency Exit Only” signs on each door and then pulling the alarm before retreating the way he came. Previously, Bowman said he checked the usually unlocked door before pulling the alarm, but the video shows otherwise.

Bowman claims this was just an accident, and he just got confused. However, it truly looks like he was trying to delay a vote for the continuing resolution that was on the House Floor so he could vote to postpone the budget deadline. What high school principal doesn’t know how a fire alarm works? Not a very safe one.

The building was evacuated by Capitol Police as a result. Bowman was only convicted of a misdemeanor for his obstruction of an official proceeding. He has been ordered to pay just $1,000 in fines, serve three months probation before charges are dismissed, and write a letter of apology to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. Meanwhile, January 6 defendants are still rotting in the gulags for walking into the Capitol, escorted by police.

Similarly, serial liar Adam Schiff recently revealed he has no idea how our Constitution and elections work. He claims the next Speaker of The House will “preside over the counting of electoral votes in the next election,” not the Vice President as Article 12 of the Constitution states. Schiff was also one of the main actors behind pushing the debunked and long-planned Russiagate conspiracy theory. The same can be asked of Schiff here: incompetent, dishonest, or both?

One thing is certain: these people are terrible liars!

Via Ben Bergquam and Frontline America on Rumble:

#BLM and apparent Hamas terrorist supporter, Congressman Jamaal Bowman after his criminal hearing for pulling the fire alarm and interrupting Capitol proceedings. A former school principal who said he didn’t know that it was a fire alarm! Oh, and he also voted with eight others yesterday in support of Hamas! I don’t know what’s worse the fake phone calls or the pathetic excuses. You be the judge America.

Watch below:

Bergquam: Congressman, what do you regret more, pulling the fire alarm or lying about it afterward? Bowman: (pretending to be on the phone) Hello? Hello? Hello? I’m on a call. Trending: BREAKING: Trump to Present Classified Information of Foreign Interference in 2016 and 2020 Elections at January 6th Indictment Trial Bergquam: Why did you vote in support of Hamas? Bowman: (still pretending) Yeah, yeah Bergquam: What do you regret more, lying about it or pulling in the first place? You were a principal? How do you not know what a fire alarm is, Sir? Sir, Do you support Israel’s right to exist? Can you just say whether or not you support Israel’s right to exist, and denounce Hamas? Should we censure the nine that voted against Israel and for the terrorists of Hamas? Nothing? What’s ironic about that is the same people that called President Trump a liar for four years took this guy at his word that he accidentally pulled the fire alarm. The guy who was a school principal accidentally pulled the fire alarm, didn’t know what it was, and then yesterday, voted in favor of Hamas. That’s who we have running our government right now. Liars and traders. I love the fake phone calls too. Those are the best. MOMENTS LATER… Bergquam: He’s on the phone. I’m going to wait for him. I don’t want to interrupt his phone call… Do you think that you should be treated the same way the January 6ers have been treated, that have been rotting in the DC Gulag for over two years? Do you think there should be equal justice under the law? Sir, should we not hold people without a trial for two years? Yours is a misdemeanor, many of those are misdemeanors. They’re sitting in jail, you just got out. You don’t see hypocrisy in that, Congressman? Bowman: I prefer not to talk right now. Bergquam: I understand that but will you… Bowman: Don’t walk and talk with me because I prefer not to talk. Bergquam: Well, the people have questions. Will you denounce Hamas, and should the January 6 political prisoners be released? Should we censure Representative Rashida Talib, who incited an insurrection and supports Hamas directly? Anything? Any comment? Nothing. They love it when it’s the fake news, guys. They love it when it’s the fake news. God bless you, sir. I pray blessings on you, I pray blessings on Israel, I pray Hamas is defeated. We deserve better, guys. We deserve better.