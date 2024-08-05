Commie Squad Leaders to Rally with Jew-Bashing Cori Bush in St. Louis to Help Salvage Her Sinking Campaign

The geniuses of The Squad will hold a virtual rally on Monday with Cori Bush to help salvage her sinking campaign.

Cori Bush, an outspoke America-hating radical who launched her career as a Mike Brown protester in Ferguson, Missouri, is struggling this year after her anti-Israel comments this year.

Cori is not a fan of Israel and frequently spews every anti-Israel talking point known to man.

“A ceasefire is not only about stopping the bombing. It allows us to tackle root causes. We must lift the siege on Gaza; end the military occupation; dismantle the Apartheid system; & hold to account those responsible for human rights abuses” Rep. Cori Bush at WH #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/GntrtYtpKK — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) November 30, 2023

That didn’t stop the Democrat leadership from endorsing her reelection this year.



