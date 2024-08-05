Commie Squad Leaders to Rally with Jew-Bashing Cori Bush in St. Louis to Help Salvage Her Sinking Campaign

by
Cori Bush virtual rally in St. Louis.

The geniuses of The Squad will hold a virtual rally on Monday with Cori Bush to help salvage her sinking campaign.

Cori Bush, an outspoke America-hating radical who launched her career as a Mike Brown protester in Ferguson, Missouri, is struggling this year after her anti-Israel comments this year.

Cori is not a fan of Israel and frequently spews every anti-Israel talking point known to man.

That didn’t stop the Democrat leadership from endorsing her reelection this year.

FOX News reported:

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is getting a boost from her allies in the House’s left-wing “Squad” on Monday, as her anti-Israel comments have her fighting for her political life in this week’s primary elections.

“We have just ONE DAY ahead of us before primary Election Day. Come join Cori & some very special guests on Election Day eve to rally together and get out the vote!” Bush’s campaign wrote on Instagram announcing the event.

It’s a virtual rally to be held on Zoom at 5 p.m. Eastern Time alongside Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Summer Lee, D-Pa.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 