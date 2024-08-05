Commie Squad Leaders to Rally with Jew-Bashing Cori Bush in St. Louis to Help Salvage Her Sinking Campaign

The geniuses of The Squad will hold a virtual rally on Monday with Cori Bush to help salvage her sinking campaign.
Cori Bush, an outspoke America-hating radical who launched her career as a Mike Brown protester in Ferguson, Missouri, is struggling this year after her anti-Israel comments this year.
Cori is not a fan of Israel and frequently spews every anti-Israel talking point known to man.
“A ceasefire is not only about stopping the bombing. It allows us to tackle root causes. We must lift the siege on Gaza; end the military occupation; dismantle the Apartheid system; & hold to account those responsible for human rights abuses”
Rep. Cori Bush at WH #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/GntrtYtpKK
— #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) November 30, 2023
That didn’t stop the Democrat leadership from endorsing her reelection this year.
FOX News reported:
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is getting a boost from her allies in the House’s left-wing “Squad” on Monday, as her anti-Israel comments have her fighting for her political life in this week’s primary elections.
“We have just ONE DAY ahead of us before primary Election Day. Come join Cori & some very special guests on Election Day eve to rally together and get out the vote!” Bush’s campaign wrote on Instagram announcing the event.
It’s a virtual rally to be held on Zoom at 5 p.m. Eastern Time alongside Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Summer Lee, D-Pa.