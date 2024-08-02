Columbia Students Sue Squad Leaders for Allegedly Inciting and Encouraging Anti-Israel, Anti-Jew Protests on Campus

Columbia University is one of several American institutions of higher “learning” that has allowed anti-semitism to flourish on its campus.

Accuracy in Media reported in February on a letter from almost two dozen groups at Columbia suggesting violence by Hamas terrorists against innocent civilians was inevitable, “If every political avenue available to Palestinians is blocked, we should not be surprised when resistance and violence break out.”

The letter went further and hinted at more violence, “There can be no future of safety and freedom for all Israelis and Palestinians without holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its actions and putting an end to the untenable status quo of Israel’s apartheid and colonial system.”

Although the university suspended two pro-Palestine student groups, five Jewish students filed a lawsuit against the institution earlier this year, claiming the school has allowed “rampant antisemitism” to flourish on its campus.

This should not be hard to prove considering dozens of professors came out in force to support the violent anti-Israel protesters on their campus in April.

Now a new group of students are suing the radical congressional "Squad" leaders who they accuse of inciting the anti-Israel violence on campus earlier this year.

The students are suing Democrat representatives Sandy Ocasio-Cortez, Jamal Bowman of New York, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Ilhan Omar's daughter was actually one of the organizers at the anti-Jew protests.

