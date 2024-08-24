WATCH: President Trump Announces Presidential Commission on Assassination Attempts If Re-Elected – ALL JFK Files Will Be Released and Truth Behind the Attempt on Trump’s Life Will Be Known

If President Trump wins in November, we will finally know the real truth behind President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the attempt on his life last month.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr officially endorsed Donald Trump for President in a beautiful speech Friday afternoon. Following the speech, RFK Jr. joined Trump at the 45th President’s rally in Glendale, where he was given an epic welcome.

Trump announced on stage during his rally and broke news that should shake the Deep State to its core: he will be creating a Presidential Commission on Assassination attempts.

Under this plan, all of the JFK Files will be released, and the complete story behind what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be revealed.

"I am announcing tonight, upon my election, I will be establishing a new Presidential Commission on assassination attempts, and they will be tasked with releasing all of the documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

And they will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month. But I tell you, I have never had more people ask me, ‘Please, sir, release the documents on the Kennedy assassination,’ and we're going to do that.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Trump was nearly assassinated last month during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks. Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.

We also know that the official story behind JFK's assassination has so many holes you could drive a Mack truck through it. Last year, a JFK assassination witness broke his silence and blew up the narrative advanced by the Warren Commission is that one of the bullets fired at the president’s limousine struck not only Kennedy in the back but also Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. in the back, chest, wrist, and thigh. This has been called the "magic bullet" theory.

According to Landis, there was nothing “magical” about the bullet. He says that the bullet struck Kennedy in the back but was “undercharged” and popped back out before the President’s body was removed from the limo. It never touched Connally.

The Trump-Kennedy alliance has the potential to usher in unprecedented transparency in how our corrupt federal government operates. Imagine how many heads would explode if Trump gave RFK Jr. a consequential position in his administration, such as CIA Director.