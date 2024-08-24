HISTORY! President Trump Introduces Robert Kennedy Jr. to Thousands of Supporters in Glendale, Arizona

In a moment that will be etched into the annals of American history, President Donald Trump took the stage in Glendale, Arizona, and introduced none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a roaring crowd of thousands.

The atmosphere was electric as Trump and Kennedy, two titans of American politics from vastly different backgrounds, stood shoulder to shoulder in what can only be described as a hair-raising, monumental alliance.

It can be recalled that Trump’s campaign announced that a special guest will join President Trump as he delivers remarks about his America First policies.

Earlier today, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.​

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.

According to RFK Jr., “choosing to support Trump is a spiritual thing for him.”

RFK will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala, and he will remove himself from ballots in states where his presence hurts Trump.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me.”

On Friday night, the crowd erupted in deafening cheers as Trump, with his signature flair, welcomed Kennedy to the stage.

“I don’t think too many of you people have heard of him. He’s very low-key. He’s a very low-key person, but he’s highly respected. He is a great person. I’ve known him for so long. For the past 16 months, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.!” Trump announced.

Chants of “BOBBY!” erupted at the Trump rally in Glendale, AZ as RFK Jr. made his dramatic entrance onto the stage.

