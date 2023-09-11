JFK Assassination Witness Breaks 60-Year Silence and Blows Up Key Government Claim Regarding the President’s Death – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Responds

A somewhat unexpected twist has emerged in the JFK assassination saga, which blows a hole in a critical government narrative surrounding his death.

On Saturday, 88-year-old Paul Landis gave an exclusive interview with The New York Times where he shared he shared his revelations regarding what happened November 22, 1963, in Dallas — the day JFK was allegedly assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald. Landis that year was a Secret Service agent assigned to First Lady Jackie Kennedy’s protective detail, as the Daily Mail notes.

Landis’s revelations regarding what happened 60 years ago lay waste to one critical claim by the Warren Commission and raises questions regarding whether there was a second shooter besides Oswald.

The narrative advanced by the Warren Commission is that one of the bullets fired at the president’s limousine struck not only Kennedy in the back but also Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. in the back, chest, wrist, and thigh. Connally was riding next to Kennedy at the time.

This has been called the “magic bullet” theory to millions of skeptics because it seemingly defies the law of common sense and physics.

Landis told the Times that after Kennedy was shot, he was the one who retrieved the so-called “magic bullet” and explained the chaotic scene that gave him the opportunity.

There was nobody there to secure the scene, and that was a big, big bother to me. All the agents that were there were focused on the president. A crowd was gathering. This was all going on so quickly. And I was just afraid that — it was a piece of evidence, that I realized right away. Very important. And I didn’t want it to disappear or get lost. So it was, “Paul, you’ve got to make a decision,” and I grabbed it.

According to Landis, there was nothing “magical” about the bullet. He says that the bullet struck Kennedy in the back but was “undercharged” and popped back out before the President’s body was removed from the limo. It never touched Connally.

Landis went on to tell the Times that while he had always viewed Oswald as the lone gunman, he is no longer sure.

At this point, I’m beginning to doubt myself. Now I begin to wonder.

James Robenalt, a Cleveland-based lawyer and author of four books on American history, told the Times that Landis’s revelations indeed open up the possibility of a second shooter and more.

If what he says is true, which I tend to believe, it is likely to reopen the question of a second shooter, if not even more. If the bullet we know as the magic or pristine bullet stopped in President Kennedy’s back, it means that the central thesis of the Warren Report, the single-bullet theory, is wrong.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a nephew of the 35th President and Democratic presidential candidate, proclaimed the magic bullet theory “dead” in response to the new witness testimony along with the idea that a single person murdered JFK.

The magic bullet theory is now dead. This preposterous construction has served as the mainstay of the theory that a single shooter murdered President Kennedy since the Warren Commission advanced it 60 years ago under the direction of the former CIA Director Allen Dulles whom my uncle fired. The recent revelations by JFK’s Secret Service protector Paul Landis have prompted even the New York Times-among the last lonely defenders of the Warren Report-to finally acknowledge its absurdity.