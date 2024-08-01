Supreme Court Shake-Up Looming? Justice Samuel Alito Privately Mulls Retirement: Report

Reports have surfaced that Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative voice on the Supreme Court, is considering retirement.

Justice Alito, recognized as one of the more conservative members of the Court, was appointed by President George W. Bush and took his seat in January 2006.

At 74, he is the second-oldest justice currently serving on the bench, after Clarence Thomas, who is 76.

His alleged reflections on retirement come amidst ongoing attacks by the Democrats.

Leftist politicians and groups are calling for Conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself over an upside-down flag that was flown over his home.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito flew an upside-down American flag at his Alexandria, Virginia home on January 17, 2021—just days after the January 6 Capitol event and shortly before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Justice Alito, in a statement to The New York Times, denied any personal involvement with the flag’s flying, attributing it to his wife, Martha-Ann Alito.

According to Alito, the flag was a reaction to “F*ck Trump” yard signs posted by neighbors and verbal attacks toward his wife rather than a political statement.

Alito was also unjustly targeted by a liberal journalist, Lauren Windsor, who secretly recorded him in an attempt to trap the conservative Supreme Court Justice. This so-called “bombshell” audio is nothing more than a giant nothing burger.

New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

This radical step follows her previous threat of impeachment against the six conservative justices after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his tenure.

Now, according to far-left CNN, Justice Alito seemed “weary of it all” with his role on the bench on the final day of the court’s recent term.

On June 20, when the chief justice announced the opinion in Gonzalez v. Trevino, Alito’s chair at the bench was empty. Alito missed that day, as a total four opinions were handed down, and the next, June 21, when the justices released five other opinions. Justices sometimes skip one of these final days of the annual session, but usually there’s an obvious reason for the absence, such as travel to a previously scheduled speech. Court officials declined to provide any explanation. Alito returned for the final four announcement days of the term, yet sometimes appeared preoccupied. On the last day, when Kagan announced the decision in the NetChoice case, Alito was reading through material he had brought along to the bench. Alito appeared weary of it all by that last day. At 74, he is the second oldest of the current nine, after 76-year-old Thomas. While Alito is still relatively young as far as justices go (most in recent years haven’t left the bench until their 80s), he has reflected in private about retirement.

This report comes after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris released a dangerous plan to undermine our judiciary by pressuring Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and John Roberts into retirement next year, setting the stage for a radical court-packing scheme that threatens the very foundation of our democracy.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month that Joe Biden was planning to support sweeping changes to the Supreme Court and target President Trump’s immunity. Now, he has made this scheme official.

In an op-ed published this morning in the Washington Post, Biden argues he decided to make this call for “reform” after the Supreme Court in part because they foiled his plan to jail Trump before the 2024 election.

The Gateway Pundit’s Paul Ingrassia reported: