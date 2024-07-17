Biden to Announce Support For Sweeping Changes to Supreme Court – Term Limits, Ethics Code, Eliminate Broad Immunity For Presidents

Joe Biden will announce support for sweeping changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, according to The Washington Post.

Biden will propose term limits for the justices and an ethics code which both need congressional approval.

Joe Biden also wants to reform broad immunity for presidents after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on immunity.

A Constitutional amendment would be nearly impossible given the number of hurdles Biden would have to go through including both chambers of Congress and two-thirds of the states as well as approval by state legislatures.

