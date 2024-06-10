Liberal Reporter’s Secret Recording of Justice Alito a Nothing Burger (AUDIO)

The secret audio recording of conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito captured by liberal journalist Lauren Windsor is a giant nothing burger.

It is all hands on deck to force Justice Alito to recuse himself from President Trump’s immunity case and J6 cases currently awaiting rulings from the Supreme Court.

Alito recently told Democrat Senators that he would NOT recuse from the cases after it was revealed his wife flew an upside-down flag at their Virginia home after the 2020 election.

The left is trying to make an upside-down flag a thing.

According to Alito, the flag was a reaction to “F*ck Trump” yard signs posted by neighbors and verbal attacks toward his wife, rather than a political statement.

“I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Alito told the Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

Alito’s nasty leftist neighbor also called his wife Martha-Ann a “c*nt.”

The left has been putting pressure on Alito to recuse from high-profile Trump cases, but he refuses to cave to their demands.

Liberal reporter Lauren Windsor secretly recorded Justice Alito at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner on June 3.

“I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end,” Lauren Windsor said to Alito at the event. “I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning.”

“I think you’re probably right,” Alito replied. “On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know. I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.”

The left claims the secret recording is proof Alito isn’t a ‘neutral umpire’ – but in reality his comments are a total nothing burger.

The Rolling Stone obtained the audio from liberal reporter Lauren Windsor: