(VIDEO) Leftists Call for Justice Alito to Recuse Himself or be Disqualified From ALL J6 Cases and 2020 Election Cases Over Upside Down American Flag After 2020 Election

Leftist politicians and groups are calling for Conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself over an upside-down flag that was flown over his home.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito flew an upside-down American flag at his Alexandria, Virginia home after the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

According to detailed reports by far-left The New York Times, photographs and eyewitness accounts from neighbors confirm that Justice Alito’s home displayed the inverted flag on January 17, 2021—just days after the January 6 Capitol event and shortly before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Justice Alito, in a statement to The New York Times, denied any personal involvement with the flag’s flying, attributing it to his wife, Martha-Ann Alito.

According to Alito, the flag was a reaction to “F*ck Trump” yard signs posted by neighbors and verbal attacks toward his wife rather than a political statement.

The Gateway Pundit further reported that after nasty leftist neighbors bombarded her with harassment and vulgar language and called her a “c*nt,” Mrs. Alito was so distraught that she hung the flag upside down for a short time.

Now, the leftists are upset and want Alito recused from any case that relates to January 6 and Trump, claiming that he violated the code of conduct. In reality, they just don’t want a conservative justice overseeing these cases and will do anything to get rid of him.

This also comes as SCOTUS recently signaled that they may consider for the first time granting Russell Alford, one of the few J6 defendants to refuse a plea deal, his petition for writ of certiorari, a move that only happens for roughly 1% of cases brought to SCOTUS.

As The Gateway Pundit reported today, in an appalling violation of the code of ethics, one sitting federal judge wrote a political hit piece in the New York Times publicly attacking conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Judge Walton, a Bush appointee, previously spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about threats he has received after he called Trump a “charlatan” and rendered excessive punishment to J6 defendants. Walton, a SITTING JUDGE, also weighed in on Trump’s statements defending himself against Judge Merchan, his conflicted daughter Loren Merchan, and the latest gag order. These people are total hypocrites.

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA) took to the House Floor last week to express how "sickened" she was and called the act "disrespectful." Meanwhile, this woman comes from the same party that encourages American flag burning and kneeling during the National Anthem. She further claimed, "Justice Alito has failed to avoid impropriety and even the appearance of impropriety itself." However, if this were a leftist Justice flying the flag upside down in the aftermath of January 6, the Democrats would likely rush to their defense, claiming that our country was under attack by "right-wing extremists."

Again, free speech for me but not for thee!

Watch below:

Dean: The Judicial Code of Conduct advises that a United States judge should uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary and avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety. Just days after January the Sixth, the Alitos flew an upside-down American flag, an image that sickened me, an image that was adopted as a Stop The Steal emblem. United States flag code states that an upside-down flag can be displayed only as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property. Dire distress, not a political dispute, not a political fight with your neighbor. Justice Alito has served on the bench for 18 years. He knows better. No matter why the Alitos flew our flag in this disrespectful way, Justice Alito has failed to avoid impropriety and even the appearance of impropriety itself. I call on Justice Alito to recuse himself from all cases involving January 6 and the 2020 election. This justice knows better.

Later, the leftist group, Citizens for Ethics reported that they "sent a letter to Chief Justice Roberts calling on him to immediately create an enforcement mechanism for the Supreme Court Code of Conduct and to encourage Justice Alito to recuse from January 6 and election related cases."

BREAKING: We just sent a letter to Chief Justice Roberts calling on him to immediately create an enforcement mechanism for the Supreme Court Code of Conduct and to encourage Justice Alito to recuse from January 6 and election related cases. https://t.co/A4TYLrtMAd — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 24, 2024

The letter to the Chief Justice cites the American Flag and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flown outside Alito's vacation home. According to the letter, the flag "has been associated with a far-right religious sect of the “Stop the Steal” movement."

However, according to Americanflags.com, "This iconic emblem, also known as the Pine Tree flag, holds a special place in the hearts of those who cherish American values and the relentless pursuit of liberty."

The letter also states that these apparent "significant ethical lapses" have "raised significant concerns as to whether public corruption has so infected the Supreme Court that it will undermine public confidence in democracy itself." And Joe Biden's 81 million votes doesn't raise any issues with public confidence... right?

The leftist group further asked Roberts to disqualify Justice Alito.

Read the full letter below: