AOC Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Justice Thomas and Justice Alito

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

This radical step follows her previous threat of impeachment against the six conservative justices after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes committed during his tenure.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the many leftists to freak out over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Trump’s immunity.

Following a ruling from the Supreme Court that President Donald Trump does have immunity from prosecution over supposed crimes he committed in office, AOC took to the X platform to threaten impeachment against the six conservative justices.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy,” she wrote.

“It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

On Wednesday, AOC followed through on her promise, introducing impeachment articles against Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. She accuses both justices of refusing to recuse themselves from consequential court matters in which they allegedly have financial and personal entanglements.

According to the press release:

The first impeachment resolution includes the following impeachment articles against Justice Thomas: Failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions, among other information. Refusal to recuse from matters concerning his spouse’s legal interest in cases before the court. Refusal to recuse from matters involving his spouse’s financial interest in cases before the court. The second impeachment resolution includes the following impeachment articles against Justice Alito: Refusal to recuse from cases in which he had a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party in cases before the court. Failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions, among other information.

The far-left Congresswoman made the following statement:

“The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito’s pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court in which they hold widely documented financial and personal entanglements constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed," The Constitution of the United States explicitly outlines a higher standard of conduct for the judiciary to meet, far surpassing its existing bars on treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors for all civil officers: the standard of Good Behavior. Judicial ethics and rules, to which even the lowest level judges are held, make those standards clear. The lifetime appointments of Supreme Court justices make enforcement of these standards a solemn responsibility for the protection of our democracy. Justice Thomas and Alito’s repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law. And their refusal to recuse from the specific matters and cases before the court in which their benefactors and spouses are implicated represents nothing less than a constitutional crisis. These failures alone would amount to a deep transgression worthy of standard removal in any lower court, and would disqualify any nominee to the highest court from confirmation in the first place. Given the court’s demonstrated inability to preserve its own legitimate conduct, it is incumbent upon Congress to contain the threat this poses to our democracy and the hundreds of millions of Americans harmed by the crisis of corruption unfurling within the court. Congress has a legal, moral, and democratic obligation to impeach."

This development is disturbing on multiple levels. Firstly, it undermines the independence of the judiciary, one of the three pillars of our republic system. The separation of powers is a fundamental aspect of our government, designed to prevent any one branch from becoming too powerful. By threatening impeachment based on ideological differences, Ocasio-Cortez is eroding this critical principle.

Secondly, her allegations of corruption are unfounded. The Supreme Court's ruling on President Trump's immunity was not a partisan decision, but rather a careful interpretation of the Constitution.