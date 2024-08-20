SICK! Leftist Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Calls For a Member of J.D. Vance’s Family to be R*ped and Forced to Give Birth: “Make Him Go Through This!” – Vance Responds with Fire (VIDEO)

Democrats always find creative ways to sink to new lows when it comes to rhetoric, and Democrat Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear went straight to the depths of Hell this morning to make a disturbing statement about Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) and his family.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Day One at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a total catastrophe with pro-Hamas protesters breaking through barriers, several speakers screaming like banshees, and Joe Biden melting down on stage as expected.

Beshear gave a speech on Monday evening piling on this disaster by celebrating abortion on demand. He equated the killing of unborn children with “freedom” while slamming Trump and Vance for previous statements they made in support of abortion restrictions.

Here is the person Kentucky voters chose to re-elect instead of voting for pro-Trump conservative Republican Daniel Cameron.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear punctuates a DNC speech singularly focused on protecting abortion/child sacrifice with…”love your neighbor as yourself.” Loving neighbors don’t k*ll each other with drugs or dismemberment. pic.twitter.com/rTOWbMREya — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) August 20, 2024

Beshear appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday morning to discuss his terrible speech and the rest of the disastrous night at the DNC. Following a question from Mika about abortion, Beshear slammed Vance for comments he supposedly made about pregnancy resulting from r*pe and whether a woman should be able to abort her child in that instance.

He then bellowed that Vance should have to experience the pain of a member of his family being r*ped and forced to give birth to a child. Yes, Beshear was wishing someone would sexually assault a member of Vance’s family and Vance to experience the pain.

Pure evil.

WATCH:

DISGUSTING: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wishes for a member of JD Vance’s family to become pregnant due to rape. “Make him go through this.” pic.twitter.com/y9e82YEfHe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

BESHEAR: Think about what some people have had to go through because of these laws. J.D. Vance calls pregnancy resulting from r*pe inconvenient. Inconvenient! Inconvenient is traffic. Make him go through this!

Vance responded with righteous fury and shock after seeing what Beshear said.

What the hell is this? Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person.