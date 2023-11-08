Pro-Trump Republican Daniel Cameron LOSES Governor’s Race in Kentucky – Gullible Voters Reward Democrats’ Racist Lies and Give Leftist Incumbent Andy Beshear Four More Years

Gullible voters in Kentucky have handed liberal and pro-shutdown Governor Andy Beshear four more years of authoritarian rule in the Commonwealth.

In the process, they rewarded the Democrats’ racist smears against Trump-endorsed Republican Daniel Cameron.

Multiple news outlets have declared incumbent Andy Beshear the winner of the ‘election.’

Despite the competitive election, Kentucky Republicans failed to turn out. Absolutely shameful.

As Jim Hoft previously reported, leftist groups ran racist ads against Daniel Cameron, labeling him an Uncle Tom. In 2020, Democrats called Daniel Cameron a “sell-out” and “Uncle Remus” after his outstanding speech at the Republican National Convention.

If he had won, Cameron would have been the first African-American governor of Kentucky. Sadly, voters bought into their lies, and now pro-freedom voters will pay the price.

Meanwhile, Republicans won the Secretary of State and Attorney’s General race in landslide wins.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

