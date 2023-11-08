Pro-Trump Republican Daniel Cameron LOSES Governor’s Race in Kentucky – Gullible Voters Reward Democrats’ Racist Lies and Give Leftist Incumbent Andy Beshear Four More Years

Gullible voters in Kentucky have handed liberal and pro-shutdown Governor Andy Beshear four more years of authoritarian rule in the Commonwealth.

In the process, they rewarded the Democrats’ racist smears against Trump-endorsed Republican Daniel Cameron.

Multiple news outlets have declared incumbent Andy Beshear the winner of the ‘election.’

Decision Desk HQ projects Gov. Andy Beshear (D) re-elected governor in Kentucky.#DecisionMade: 7:45pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/8sug2Xq9ic pic.twitter.com/6bCNcph7Ao — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 8, 2023

I’ve seen enough: Andy Beshear (D) wins reelection in #KYGOV, defeating Daniel Cameron (R). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2023

Despite the competitive election, Kentucky Republicans failed to turn out. Absolutely shameful.

Looking at the numbers, pretty evident KY Republicans had a turnout/enthusiasm problem today. #KYGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2023

As Jim Hoft previously reported, leftist groups ran racist ads against Daniel Cameron, labeling him an Uncle Tom. In 2020, Democrats called Daniel Cameron a “sell-out” and “Uncle Remus” after his outstanding speech at the Republican National Convention.

If he had won, Cameron would have been the first African-American governor of Kentucky. Sadly, voters bought into their lies, and now pro-freedom voters will pay the price.

Meanwhile, Republicans won the Secretary of State and Attorney’s General race in landslide wins.

Someone, please explain how Kentucky Republicans can vote in the GOP AG and SOS by 17%- 22% … And then vote for the Democrat for governor? How does that work? pic.twitter.com/TigSxZUki5 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 8, 2023

