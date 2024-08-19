HE’S COOKED: Joe Biden Shows Up at the DNC Zoned Out Like a Zombie Before His Big Speech Tonight – Is Unable to Clearly Answer a Single Question From Reporters (VIDEO)

International crises are exploding worldwide while Americans struggle to make ends meet, yet we have no president to lead us through these trying times.

Alarming footage of a completely zoned-out Joe Biden emerged just hours before he was scheduled to give his speech before the DNC Convention in Chicago before jetting off on TWO vacations.

He will be introduced by his daughter Ashley, who he infamously showered with while she was growing up.

MSNBC captured video footage of Joe Biden at the DNC, where he was participating in his walkthrough before officially bowing to the coup plotters who ousted him in favor of Kamala Harris.

But as one would expect with Dementia Joe, this proved quite an arduous task. Notice how he looks like a zombie as the cameras zoom in on him, seemingly indicating he has no clue where he is.

WATCH:

NEW: President Biden appears to be zoned out after arriving at the DNC where he is expected to give a speech. Biden is expected to give a speech this evening along with Dr. Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Biden was asked at one point at the DNC… pic.twitter.com/O6EotRBlxo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

Biden soon made his way to the stage, where he was asked a series of questions, including one about the DNC coup led by Nancy Pelosi, which ousted him. Biden failed to give a clear reply to any of these inquiries.

He apparently could not understand what the reporters were saying or had experienced unexplained hearing loss.

Heaven help America if this version of Joe Biden shows up on the stage tonight. No one needs to see a repeat of what happened on the debate stage with President Trump nearly two months ago.

The ongoing cognitive decline of Biden remains an unacceptable embarrassment and all Democrat leaders, especially Harris, should be held accountable. They knew this man was gone for years yet hid the truth from the American people until it became apparent he would lose to Trump.

One could argue that they should all be charged with elder abuse as well. This goes double for Joe’s lead handler and wife Jill.