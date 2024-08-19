BREAKING: Chaos Erupts After Far-Left Protestors BREAK DOWN DNC Wall – Projectiles Fly – Police in Riot Gear Rush In (VIDEO)

The party of Joy!

Far-left protestors broke down a portion of the DNC convention border gate and climbed over the barrier.

Democrat hypocrites built a wall around the DNC convention in Chicago to keep the far-left protestors away from the party elitists.

The pro-Hamas protestors broke down the gate and began flooding over to the next barrier.

WATCH:

DNC Day 1- Pro-Palestinian protestors have broken down a portion of the DNC border gate and are climbing the gate and debating whether or not to flood in | @FrontlinesTPUSA of pic.twitter.com/THMEx4TUFC — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

The protestors jumped over the barrier!

WATCH:

Another gate has come down and protestors are officially flooding the first barrier protecting the United Center and the DNC | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/hh8T9dsEMu — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

The protestors began shaking the second gate!

WATCH:

Protestors are now working on the second gate to break into the DNC and secret service has now approached the area | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/6IGKgxK1mf — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

There is a standoff between the far-left protestors and riot police!

WATCH:

There is currently a standoff happening between the Pro-Palestinian protestors who are trying to break into the DNC and the police officers who are trying to stop them | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/5L8u8TTPxy — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

Riot police pushed back on the pro-Hamas protestors.

The protestors threw signs and projectiles at police officers.

WATCH:

Riot police have arrived to push people away from the DNC. Signs have begun to go flying as protestors throw them at police. Tensions rising as police have protesters sandwiched in from both sides | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/qs4n1619gK — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

4 protestors were arrested outside of the DNC.

One Antifa militant broke down the gate to try and help save the arrested protestors.

A police officer immediately came over and shut him down.

WATCH: