BREAKING: Chaos Erupts After Far-Left Protestors BREAK DOWN DNC Wall – Projectiles Fly – Police in Riot Gear Rush In (VIDEO)

The party of Joy!

Far-left protestors broke down a portion of the DNC convention border gate and climbed over the barrier.

Democrat hypocrites built a wall around the DNC convention in Chicago to keep the far-left protestors away from the party elitists.

The pro-Hamas protestors broke down the gate and began flooding over to the next barrier.

The protestors jumped over the barrier!

The protestors began shaking the second gate!

There is a standoff between the far-left protestors and riot police!

Riot police pushed back on the pro-Hamas protestors.

The protestors threw signs and projectiles at police officers.

4 protestors were arrested outside of the DNC.

One Antifa militant broke down the gate to try and help save the arrested protestors.

A police officer immediately came over and shut him down.

