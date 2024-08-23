Secret Service Headquarters Ordered Agents NOT to Request Additional Manpower for Trump Rally Where He Was Almost Assassinated

The more information that leaks out regarding the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the worse it looks for the Secret Service.

Senator Josh Hawley on Friday obtained more damning information from a Secret Service whistleblower that the agency headquarters specifically ordered agents not to request any additional manpower for the event because such requests would be denied on the spot.

It’s almost as if the Secret Service senior staffers wanted President Trump dead and buried. How can he place any trust in the agency going forward?

NEW – Whistleblower says Secret Service HQ told agents working the Butler PA event NOT to request additional manpower resources for the rally & warned any such requests would be denied. Contradicts Director Rowe testimony, who said no resources were ever denied pic.twitter.com/85sHTAI82u — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 23, 2024

Below is the entire letter from Hawley containing the full details of the betrayal:

Hawley notes that Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe claimed before Congress that no resources were ever denied. This proves he lied and sought to cover up the agency’s guilt in the incident.

Hawley earlier this month uncovered another bombshell involving Rowe: He had personally ordered cuts in funding to Secret Service Agents responsible for threat-making assessments at events, increasing the chances of a lunatic slipping by and carrying out terroristic activity like an attempted assassination.

Moreover, only some agents responsible for threat assessments were present in Butler to protect Trump, and some of these agents knew about the problems for months.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Trump was nearly assassinated last month during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.

Another individual was apprehended yesterday after threatening to kill Trump.