BREAKING: Urgent Manhunt Underway for Man Who Threatened to Shoot Trump at His Border Visit in Arizona Today



Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66

A manhunt is currently underway for a man who threatened to assassinate President Trump during his visit to the border in Arizona on Thursday.

Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, threatened to shoot Trump during his visit today. Arizona authorities say Syrvud is at large.

Syrvud is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and wears glasses.

He has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI/failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County Arizona for hit/run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

#BREAKING Law enforcement in Cochise County are looking for Ronald Syrvud after he made threats to kill President Trump. Syrvud lives in the county and is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender—I am told that when law enforcement went to get him last night, they… pic.twitter.com/OB0EV3C9EF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 22, 2024

President Trump is delivering remarks in Cochise County and will inspect the damage Kamala Harris has wrought on this country.

“Today, I am going to INSPECT THE SOUTHERN BORDER and to meet with the Victims whose Loved Ones were attacked and murdered by Illegal Aliens set free into America by Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Democrat Presidential Candidate who didn’t receive one Vote and, in her earlier attempt to win against Crooked Joe Biden, was the first one out of 22 people to quit the Race, and never even made it to the first State, Iowa. The choice in November is simple: Comrade Kamala Harris will bring in hundreds of thousands more Illegal Alien Rapists, Drug Dealers, and Killers, but President Donald J. Trump will keep these same people out of our Country, and send them back to their Countries where they belong. “I WILL KEEP AMERICA SAFE! UNDER COMRADE KAMALA, AMERICA WILL BE THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. IT WILL REVERT TO THIRD WORLD STATUS VERY QUICKLY!”” President Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

Excerpt from The Daily Mail: