Josh Hawley: Acting Secret Service Director ORDERED Cuts to Agents Responsible for Threat Assessments – Zero Threat Assessment Agents Present When Trump was Shot

Yet another damning leak has been unveiled regarding the Secret Service debacle last month that almost led to President Trump being assassinated.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump was nearly assassinated almost three weeks ago during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.

It turns out, however, that acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is no different from Cheatle. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) dropped a bombshell letter Thursday afternoon revealing that a whistleblower told him Rowe personally ordered cuts in funding to Secret Service Agents responsible for threat assessments at events.

Moreover, not a single agent responsible for threat assessments was present in Butler to protect Trump, and some of these agents knew about the problems for months.

“Whistleblower tells me Secret Service Acting Director Rowe personally directed cuts to the USSS agents who do threat assessments for events,” Hawley wrote. “Whistleblower says those agents were NOT present in Butler – and some of them had warned of security problems for months.”

NEW – Whistleblower tells me Secret Service Acting Director Rowe personally directed cuts to the USSS agents who do threat assessments for events. Whistleblower says those agents were NOT present in Butler – and some of them had warned of security problems for months pic.twitter.com/v9igQ5L7FZ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 1, 2024

Here is the letter from Hawley:

In other words, Rowe is mainly responsible for Trump nearly getting gunned down because he was too cheap to invest in actual Secret Service priorities. Rowe replacing Cheatle is nothing more than rearranging chairs on the Titanic.

Trump’s life will remain in danger from leftist psychopaths until there is a complete house-cleaning at the Secret Service leadership levels. However, this will only happen if he wins re-election because Kamala Harris will do nothing.