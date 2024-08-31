Radical Michigan Dem Congressional Candidate Is Shamelessly Running to “Secure Southern Border” In Tight Race Against Republican Tom Barrett

Former Michigan State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. is a far-left committed Democrat. He’s running for Congress in central Michigan, in a district that covers the state’s capital of 112,000 people, Lansing. The district is rated R+2 by political insiders, meaning that it generally skews in favor of Republicans, but only slightly.

Hertel is the former legislative liaison for Michigan’s far-left Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Hertel helped Whitmer pass a budget-busting $86 billion state budget filled with handouts for Communist Chinese battery plants, abortions, driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, and more far-left priorities.

Hertel’s wife Elizabeth is Governor Whitmer’s Director of Health and Human Services who shut down the state for COVID, part of Whitmer’s illegal and unconstitutional far-left COVID powergrab. The Hertels were COVID tyrant hypocrites who left the state during the lockdowns for a vacation.

The district was held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a deep-state far-left Democrat who beat her Republican opponent in 2022, Tom Barrett, 52-46. Some referenced that previous race as the nation’s most expensive Congressional race. Slotkin is currently running for U.S. Senate against Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers. Hertel is running against Trump-endorsed Tom Barrett, running as the Republican again.

President Trump held another blowout rally in this district on Thursday in a small town 15 miles southwest of Lansing.

Now far-left Democrat Hertel is sending out mailers that talk about his commitment to securing the southern border, saying “Prices are out of control. The southern border is a mess.”

Hispanics only constitute 2.45% of the district, so they are an expendable minority to the Democrats. Democrats in the midst of a so-called “Hispanic Panic” because far-left policies have kept the borders open for so long that major urban areas are turning into gang wastelands as a result of open borders, defunding the police, and expanding social welfare programs.

Meanwhile Venezuelan gangs are taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado and the Democrats are calling it “imagination”

Whistleblowers confirm Biden-Harris is preventing border agents from using DNA to identify repeat illegals entering America and committing violent crimes.

Illegals let into America by Biden-Harris are storming onto school buses in Southern California, where parents are worried their kids are about to be abducted.

These stories are shaping a voter base hostile to Democrat policy records.

So it’s not surprising that Curtis Hertel’s mailers lack any mention except for the return address of the Democrat Party.

In fact, Democrat Hertel tries to take credit for standing up to the Biden administration on border security.

This is not a confident and bold left-wing political campaign.

Hertel also takes credit for working with Republicans, though the track record in Lansing’s prior legislative session is far-left legislation where 1-2 RINOs were bought off typically with pathetic legislative bribes.

Hertel says he “brought people together to get things done for us” and doesn’t list out the details of those accomplishments:

But these are the kind of lies that very few voters look into, so they are easy and consequence-free for Democrats to tell them.

Also conspicuous is that the Democrat, the party of diversity, is hypocritically sending out all-Caucausian mailers. Whereas the left has been militant about injecting diversity into every television commercial, every movie, and every social interaction possible, Democrats are now sending out racially segregated mailers where diversity is not a virtue they are expressing. By contrast, the post-BLM riots mass marketing and campaigning has used “forced diversity” to put racial and sexual-identities in obviously-prominent positions in all communications.

Both Barrett and Hertel served together in the Michigan State Senate. Barrett was a State Senator from 2019-2023, and Hertel was in the same chamber from 2015-2023.

Barrett is a conservative choice for voters, but is not considered extreme.

In fact, Barrett has been criticized for surrounding himself with left-wing staff and consultants.

Despite being ambiguous about election integrity and the obvious systemic voter fraud in the 2020 election, leftists attacked Barrett for it anyway and asked for Biden to imprison him.

The election in Michigan is on Tuesday November 5, 2024. Under new Democrat laws, early voting can start up to 28 days before election day, October 8th. Absentee ballots will be sent out starting 40 days prior to the election date, in less than a month on September 26th.