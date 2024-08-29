“Really Scary”- Migrants Caught Attempting to Board School Buses Filled with Children in Southern California, Terrifying Parents (VIDEO)

The border crisis orchestrated by border czar Kamala Harris continues to produce shocking and disturbing incidents, including those involving innocent children.

FOX 5 San Diego reported that several migrants were caught trying to board school buses filled with helpless children in southern California this week. According to the outlet, the invaders attempted to board buses along two school routes twice this week at the stop near Highway 94 and Cochera, which services the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District in San Diego County.

The school district’s Superintendent, Liz Bystedt, released a letter to parents revealing the first attempt happened Tuesday afternoon along the Route A route when three migrants were walking in the middle of the highway, attempting to halt one of the district’s school buses and barge their way on.

The following incident occurred Wednesday along Route B and involved 20 migrants trying to force their way onto the bus as it picked students up from the same stop.

Fortunately, the bus drivers ensured no migrants boarded the bus and the children were unharmed.

Bystedt added in her letter that “for the safety of students and bus drivers,” buses will now drive past stops with migrants nearby and to the next one on the route.

These disturbing incidents have terrified parents, knowing that their vulnerable children could have easily been abducted and never seen again. One parent, Nicole Cardinale, revealed to FOX 5 San Diego that her eight-year-old son’s school bus was affected this week and described what unfolded as “really scary.”

“He said these adults – they weren’t kids – had backpacks on, and they were trying to get on his bus,” Cardinale explained. “He said there was a lot of them.”

WATCH:

The school district has reported the case to the US Border Patrol, California Highway Patrol, and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to determine whether any criminal acts occurred in either incident.

Kimberly King, the media relations director for the sheriff’s department, released the following statement to FOX 5 San Diego: