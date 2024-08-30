Leftist Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Calls Migrant Gang Takeover of Apartments ‘Imagination’ — Even as Video and Mayor Confirm Shocking Reality

Colorado Governor Jared Polis dismissed the very real concerns of Aurora residents regarding the takeover of local apartment complexes by the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Polis arrogantly dismissed the outcry as mere “imagination” despite overwhelming evidence, including video footage, police reports, and confirmation from the city’s mayor.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Fitzsimon’s apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado was forced to close its doors, displacing hundreds of families who have called the building home.

The takeover is the direct result of the Biden-Harris regime’s dangerous open borders policies, which have allowed criminals to pour into the country unchecked.

City officials initially claimed that the closure was due to code violations, but residents and local leaders aren’t buying it.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky is sounding the alarm, pointing to the gang’s violent activities as the real reason behind the closure.

“We are not buying this,” Jurinsky said. “Yes, there are code violations, but this started because of a gang takeover. That’s what we believe.”

On Wednesday, a newly released video from Fox 31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas has captured alarming footage of an armed group at another Aurora apartment complex.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky has been outspoken about the situation, declaring that gangs have taken over the complex.

“And I repeat… A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!” Jurinsky wrote on X.

WATCH:

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

Polis’s press office responded to Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky’s concerns with an infuriatingly flippant statement.

Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the Democratic governor, claimed that the invasion is just Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination, according to the New York Post.

“The Governor has already let the Mayor know that the State is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed,” Wieman told The Post.

“But, according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.”

Wieman further downplayed the situation, adding, “It’s illegal to take over buildings in Colorado,” and mockingly suggested that if Jurinsky has any “knowledge” of such activity, the governor’s office is “ready to assist” law enforcement in reclaiming the properties.

She also cited a dubious statistic, claiming, “Violent crime dropped in Aurora between 2022 and 2023.”

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has been vocal about the crisis, stating that several buildings have fallen into the hands of these Venezuelan gangs, which he believes are linked to taxpayer-funded migrant housing.

Coffman’s assertion that these gangs have used intimidation tactics to push out property management and collect rents highlights a disturbing trend that Polis seems unwilling to confront.

“So there are several buildings actually under the same ownership, out-of-state ownership, that have fallen to these Venezuelan gangs. I’m trying to walk it back and do the investigation as to how there’s a concentration of Venezuelans in these three buildings,” Coffman said.

“Somebody put them there and somebody funded it. Whether it’s federal government or not, we’re trying to find out who these gangs, apparently, or attracted to where there’s a concentration of Venezuelan migrants.

“And so they’ve, in fact, have pushed out the property management through intimidation and then collected the rents. We have now or have had. It is ongoing operations with a task force of local law enforcement, state law enforcement partners, and federal law enforcement partners to root And arrests have been made, but these operations are still ongoing.

“This is an organised criminal effort I’ve heard, whether it’s trendy, Aragua, that remains to be seen. But it really doesn’t matter. If they’re Venezuelan migrants and they’re conducting crime in an organised manner, they’re a problem,” he added.

WATCH: