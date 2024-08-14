Electric Vehicle EXPLODES, Injuring 21 People in MAJOR ACCIDENT | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:  Explosive EV Failure in Packed Parking Garage Leaves 21 Hospitalized

ARTICLE 2:   WATCH: Joe Biden Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus, Says She is Also Responsible for Current Dumpster Fire Economy as She Desperately Tries to Distance Herself From His Polices!

ARTICLE 3: A New Low for CNN: Far-Left Host Dana Bash Lies About Trump and Musk’s Conversation on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings – But She Got Caught! (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Hundreds of Families Forced to Vacate From Colorado Apartment Complex After Kamala Harris’s Venezuelan Migrant Gang Members Take Over Building

ARTICLE 5: SAD: The Last Remaining Denny’s in San Francisco Forced to Close Because of Dine and Dashers 

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

